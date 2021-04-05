Athens County Children Services announced plans to bring ‘Kidfest at Home’ to children in Athens County.
Traditionally, ACCS has hosted Kidfest on Ohio University’s campus, but changed the format of the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 10, ACCS and COMCorps volunteers will be at six different sites in Athens County to distribute Kidfest at-home goody bags, filled with games, activities, and information from many of the organizations that have been a part of Kidfest over the years.
From 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be at Alexander Elementary, Amesville Elementary, The Plains Elementary, and Trimble Elementary schools, Coolville Public Library, and near the pool of Nelsonville Park distributing the bags.
“Our distribution set up will look familiar to the community, as it is the same sites we do our PB&J distribution in the summer,” ACCS Community Event Coordinator Robin Webb said in a press release. “Like the PB&J project, families are welcome to come to any one of the distribution sites, regardless of what school their children attend. While we believe there is something for everyone in the Kidfest at Home Goody Bags, they were assembled to appeal primarily to children in grades K-4.”
There is no pre-registration required, and the bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
There will also be an online component to Kidfest at Home this year, too. During the week of April 12-16, ACCS will post a series of videos and activities to its Facebook page. Many of the activities will correspond with items in the Kidfest goody bags.
COMCorps, The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery, Hopewell Health Center, and the Athens County Sheriff’s office are among the community partners who have contributed to Kidfest at Home.
“We remain so grateful for our incredible community, who always step up to help us serve children and families,” Webb said in a press release. “We cannot wait to be together again at an in-person Kidfest, but until then, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to celebrate children in Athens County, and remind them how important they are to us.”
