The Athens County Board of Elections on Tuesday was unable to reach an agreement on who will replace Penny Brooks, the office’s late deputy director, leaving the decision to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The body was deeply divided along partisan lines on which local Democrat to appoint to the position, with the two Republican members, Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin and Gary Van Meter, supporting longtime Board of Elections employee Carol Perry and the Democrats, Kate McGuckin and John Haseley, gunning for Tony Brooks, Penny’s son who works for Athens County Job and Family Services reporting to the department’s chief financial officer.
A spokesperson from LaRose’s office didn't respond to a request for comment about whom he might appoint.
“So, this has been one of the more difficult decisions that I’ve had to make because both individuals are wonderful people and they’re both great professionals, and with Carol in particular I feel a friendship and a kinship and so this makes it very, very difficult for me,” said Haseley, who’s also chair of the Athens County Democratic Party.
“But I’m not going to say anything positive or negative or compare the two candidates, they’re both wonderful candidates. I’ve just come to the conclusion that one candidate would be preferable for the ongoing operation of the office.”
Van Meter, in response, said he supports Perry for the job because of her 29 years of experience working at the Board of Elections. Carpenter-Colvin in advocating for Perry cited LaRose’s directive to give priority to candidates with election administration experience, which they argued Brooks lacks, despite him also working with the Board of Elections for nearly 30 years helping with technological troubleshooting.
“I can’t vote against a directive. It doesn’t matter who Tony is or who Carol is, Carol has hands down elections experience. And my secretary of state has directed me to use that as the primary weight and that’s what I’m doing,” she said.
McGuckin defended Brooks, saying he also has years of experience with the Board of Elections, but in a different capacity than Perry.
“I think he has the better skill set in terms of supervising people and budgeting funds, and I feel those are two very important pieces of this job,” she said.
Board of Elections Director Debbie Quivey, a Republican, was re-appointed to the position unanimously by the board.
“I’m very honored to be reappointed. This is my ninth time to be reappointed, I’ve been the director since 2016, and it’s always been unanimous. So I take a lot of pride in that. And I’m looking forward to serving two more years for the board," she said.
Quivey, Penny’s longtime friend and colleague, voiced sadness that the body didn’t ask for her opinion on the record on who to appoint as deputy director, despite them all already knowing she supports Perry.
“I can work with whatever you as a board decide, but I do have to voice my disappointment. I wish we could have had some closure today,” she said.
The Board of Elections also re-appointed McGuckin to chair the body.
