Athens City School Supt. Tom Gibbs said Tuesday that the School District is following Ohio University's example and suspending face-to-face classes from March 16 to March 30. The district is now on spring break.
Ohio University announced late Tuesday afternoon that its students were being asked not to return to campus after the ongoing spring break, with in-person classes canceled until March 30.
Gibbs wrote in an email late Tuesday afternoon that while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has not asked that public schools should consider suspending in-person classes, the Athens district is in a unique situation.
"With our proximity to Ohio University and the many families connected to the university, it is very likely that many families traveled over the spring break and may have become exposed to COVID-19," Gibbs wrote. "Given the knowledge that the virus may incubate for up to 14 days, this period of time off from school will limit the possibility for student exposure and transmission of the virus.
"While the Governor is not recommending that K-12 schools close, Athens is unique given the large proportion of our families associated with the university and the situation related to travel over the Spring Break period," Gibbs repeated. "Other area districts without this direct connection to Ohio University may choose to remain open at this time."
The missed school days will be accounted for in the following way, Gibbs wrote: By using 3 remaining calamity days; by make up 2 days on April 10th and April 13th; and by recommending to the Board of Education to change the student calendar to allow for the remaining 5 days to be used for teacher work days and not counted as student attendance hours.
"This is possible because our students attend school for many hours beyond the state requirements," Gibbs said.
The NEWS will have more on these and related stories in our Thursday edition this week.
