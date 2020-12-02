The Athens City School District began participating in a statewide study related to the spread of COVID-19 in public schools who have in-person contact with students, being one in ten public schools in the state to participate in the evaluation.
The Ohio School COVID-19 Evaluation (OSCE) began last week. During this study, school functions will continue as usual. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the evaluation, the child will have to stay home for at least 10 days. The school and the local health department will find the children who are close contacts of the child with COVID-19, according to the district’s website.
This evaluation is being administered by The Ohio State University with assistance from Wright State University, and Ohio University. The results of this evaluation will be shared with the State of Ohio Governor’s Office, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Insurance, and the participating school districts.
Every child who is a close contact of a COVID-19 positive student will be asked to stay home, even if both children were wearing a face mask. They will not be permitted to participate in any school activities, and they will be asked to come to a testing location twice a week for two weeks to get a test for COVID-19.
Some students in the school who are not close contacts will also be asked to test for COVID-19. High school students in the evaluation will be asked to answer a short survey about their activities. The survey takes roughly 15 minutes, according to ACSD’s website. Parents of children who are close contacts or are selected to be a part of the testing program will be asked to give consent for their child’s participation, and they will also be asked to complete a short survey about their children’s activities.
The test is performed using a swab that is put in the nose. The swab is put up a nostril, rotated a few times, and then repeated in the other nostril, and then the swab is placed on a test card.
The person collecting the swab will be a trained health professional, according to the school district’s website and an email sent to parents in the district.
ACSD outlined the testing process associated with the evaluation. If a child tests positive for the virus, the district will be notified, and the district will then work with the health department to identify close contacts of the students who tested positive and work to issue quarantine orders. The OSU Medical Center will work with building principals to identify eight or more contacts who will be offered the opportunity to test, at no cost, four times over the two-week testing period. The medical center and school principals will also identify a “control group” of eight or more students to be tested two times over the two-week period.
The primary group of students will be isolated from their school buildings and possibly under a quarantine order from the city-county health department. Parents of students can bring their children to a testing location (listed as Chauncey on the school’s website).
“As the parent must bring the child to a location for testing, parent consent for the testing will be given at the time of testing,” the announcement states. The control group of students may be tested at the school. ACSD’s protocol will be to call the parents of any student in the control group to receive verbal permission to proceed with any test, according to its website. This differs from OSU’s protocol, which states a parent’s consent is automatic if the parents sends a child to school in-person. In addition, if a child does not want to be tested, the medical professional assigned to administer the test will not proceed.
If a child is a close contact, the child will be tested two times a week (Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday) for two weeks. So, they will be tested four times. Children who are close contacts and are staying home will need to be brought to the school briefly to be tested.
If a child is chosen to be tested who is not a close contact, the child will be tested once a week at school for two weeks.
If your child is tested, that child’s parents will receive test results. That child’s test results will not be shared with any other parents or students.
“If your child has a positive test, the child will need to stay home from school because they are very likely to have COVID-19,” the ACSD announcement stated. “You will need to plan to keep your child isolated and away from other children and other family members as much as possible.”
If a student is a close contact and has a negative coronavirus test, they must quarantine at home. A negative test does not release a student from quarantine.
This full evaluation will last several weeks. If your child is asked to participate, they will participate for two weeks. If you are asked to complete a survey, the survey will take roughly 15 minutes, the district reported.
This evaluation is a collaboration between the State of Ohio Governor’s Office, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Insurance.
