AHS stadium

An overhead photo of the Athens High School football stadium, which was renamed Joe Burrow Stadium Thursday by the Athens City School District Board of Education. Photo by Chris Stewart, dated 2011, and provided by the School District.

The Athens City School School Board moved Thursday to rename the school district's football stadium in The Plains after Heisman winner and Athens High School alum Joe Burrow.

According to a release posted on Facebook Thursday, the School Board will direct School Supt. Tom Gibbs and the High School administration to rename the football stadium in Burrow's honor and to work with the AHS Booster Club and the Athens High School Bulldog Blitz to plan a ceremony to celebrate Burrow's achievement.

The school district also thanked Burrow for calling attention to the region's struggles with poverty and hunger, which have opened the floodgate to thousands of dollars of donations to various local organizations, the foremost being the Athens County Food Pantry (with about $464,000 donated as of Friday morning).

"As part of Joe's acceptance speech, he humbly recognized Athens and southeast Ohio and the many challenges faced by families in our region," the release reads. "His comments instigated a fundraising campaign that has resulted in over $400,000 for the Athens County Food Bank, thousands of dollars donated to the Athens High School Boosters, donations to Athens County Children Services via the Giving Tree project, and donations to other area governmental and non-profit support agencies."

Load comments