The Athens City School School Board moved Thursday to rename the school district's football stadium in The Plains after Heisman winner and Athens High School alum Joe Burrow.
According to a release posted on Facebook Thursday, the School Board will direct School Supt. Tom Gibbs and the High School administration to rename the football stadium in Burrow's honor and to work with the AHS Booster Club and the Athens High School Bulldog Blitz to plan a ceremony to celebrate Burrow's achievement.
The school district also thanked Burrow for calling attention to the region's struggles with poverty and hunger, which have opened the floodgate to thousands of dollars of donations to various local organizations, the foremost being the Athens County Food Pantry (with about $464,000 donated as of Friday morning).
"As part of Joe's acceptance speech, he humbly recognized Athens and southeast Ohio and the many challenges faced by families in our region," the release reads. "His comments instigated a fundraising campaign that has resulted in over $400,000 for the Athens County Food Bank, thousands of dollars donated to the Athens High School Boosters, donations to Athens County Children Services via the Giving Tree project, and donations to other area governmental and non-profit support agencies."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.