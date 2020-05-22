The Athens City Pool will not open this summer, officials say.
The city’s Arts, Parks and Recreation Department announced on May 22 in a media release that the city’s pool would not be open for the rest of 2020, a decision influenced by the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced that the state's public swimming pools could re-open beginning May 26.
“After careful consideration, the decision was made to not open the pool this year based on the significant challenges and stringent guidelines that would need to be followed to operate the pool to keep our residents and our staff safe,” the city's press release stated.
The Arts, Parks and Recreation Department explained that managing the pool within the COVID-19 guidelines established by the CDC is still considered a "high risk."
The department also noted that keeping the pool open this season would be “fiscally irresponsible” given the “projected revenue loss” that results from canceled programs and concessions, according to the release.
The department said physical distancing requirements would have to be applied to the water and pool deck, with all other amenities and services (slides, showers, tables and chairs) closed.
The inability to secure products and equipment needed to “sanitize and modify the facility” was also a factor, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.