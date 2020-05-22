Athens City Pool

This aerial/drone photo of the new Athens City Pool complex was taken in mid-June, 2018, by Brian Blauser/dronepixohio.com.

The Athens City Pool will not open this summer, officials say.

The city’s Arts, Parks and Recreation Department announced on May 22 in a media release that the city’s pool would not be open for the rest of 2020, a decision influenced by the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced that the state's public swimming pools could re-open beginning May 26.

“After careful consideration, the decision was made to not open the pool this year based on the significant challenges and stringent guidelines that would need to be followed to operate the pool to keep our residents and our staff safe,” the city's press release stated.

The Arts, Parks and Recreation Department explained that managing the pool within the COVID-19 guidelines established by the CDC is still considered a "high risk."

The department also noted that keeping the pool open this season would be “fiscally irresponsible” given the “projected revenue loss” that results from canceled programs and concessions, according to the release.

The department said physical distancing requirements would have to be applied to the water and pool deck, with all other amenities and services (slides, showers, tables and chairs) closed.

The inability to secure products and equipment needed to “sanitize and modify the facility” was also a factor, the release stated.

