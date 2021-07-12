When Athens City Council returns from summer recess on August 2, it will hold its first in-person session in more than a year.
In late March 2020, Ohio adopted by a temporary law that allowed local governments to conduct official business in publicly broadcast online video chats through December 2020. A follow-up measure in November 2020 extended the period for virtual meetings for an additional six months. The provision expired July 1.
Council last met in person on March 23, 2020, in a special session; the last in-person regular session was held March 16, 2020. Meetings have been held remotely since April 6, 2020.
Meetings will continue to be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, broadcast on cable television and archived on the city’s website, City Council President Chris Knisely said. However, the Zoom calls used for meetings amid the pandemic will be discontinued, she said.
Residents hoping to make a public comment during the meeting must attend in person.
Corinne Colbert contributed reporting.
