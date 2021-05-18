Athens City Council on Monday took up an ordinance that would amend city housing law to prevent landlords from discriminating against potential renters on the basis of income, including those with vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The ordinance, introduced by Democratic Councilmember Arian Smedley for first reading, would make the offense and other housing discrimination violations against protected classes a minor misdemeanor associated with a $150 fine.
“I’m hopeful it passes. It’s an important piece of legislation that protects some of our most vulnerable people who have housing vouchers. Many of them are people with developmental disabilities," said Smedley, who’s also assistant superintendent of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities. "As you know that’s a field I work in, so this adds a layer of protection for those who need it most.”
The measure defines source of income as money earned through wages, social security, supplemental security income, child support, spousal support and public assistance, according to the ordinance. Also included are federal, state and local assistance payments or subsidies, including rent vouchers.
Landlords denying Section 8 vouchers isn't uncommon in Athens. The move by council comes on the heels of Prokos, one of the city’s largest providers of rental housing, opting to no longer accept HUD vouchers, leaving dozens of Athens County families unable to pay rent with federal subsidies, according to The Athens Messenger.
Southeastern Ohio Legal Services attorneys Peggy Lee and Lucy Schwallie said the practice by landlords creates significant hurdles for marginalized communities who are unable to find affordable housing in the area. Smedley worked closely with Lee and other experts in crafting the ordinance.
Similar laws have been passed in major Ohio cities like Columbus and Akron, as well as many Cleveland-area suburbs (The City of Cleveland is also considering a ban).
The issue has been brought to the forefront in Athens by activists like Damon Krane, an Independent running at-large for City Council who’s affiliated with advocacy group United Athens County Tenants, who say the city is long overdue in enacting these protections for renters. Lee and Schwallie have also in the past called on local landlords to accept housing vouchers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.