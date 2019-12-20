The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Dani Underhill as the Chamber's new president, according to a news release on Friday. She replaces Michelle Oestrike, who has been leading the organization for nearly four years.

Underhill’s first day will be Monday, Jan. 6, the release, said, which will provide an overlap with Oestrike’s departure date of Friday, Jan. 31. As president, Underhill will oversee the Chamber's operations as well as collaborate with Dawn Worley- Sims, director of operations, and Jim Korpi, photographer and graphic designer, to ensure continuity of Chamber programs and services, the release said.

“I am excited to begin working with the Board of Directors, Dawn and Jim, and begin serving the member businesses and organizations of the Athena Area Chamber of Commerce,” Underhill said in the release. “I look forward to promoting jobs, business development and growth, as well as continuing to build on the foundation of innovative ideas and opportunities that has been created by Michelle.”

Before joining the Chamber, Underhill served as membership outreach coordinator at the Ohio University Credit Union. In combination with her time as Ambassador to the Chamber for the last four years, as well as previous roles, the release said, Underhill has developed strong relationships with the business community. Prior to her employment at the Credit Union, Underhill was a Copy & Print Center supervisor and customer service lead at Staples. She currently serves as director of the Alexander Youth Baseball League.

Natalie Tevis, vice-chair of the Chamber, said the body’s Board of Directors was happy to make the appointment. "We believe she is a good fit and will expand on the mission of the Chamber that Ms. Oestrike more fully developed during her time as President of the Chamber,” Tevis said in the release.

