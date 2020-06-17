Athens County officials received a $10,000 grant from the National League Of Cities earlier this year and arranged to rent a ferris wheel, close down a part of Union Street and hold a “census fest” in April to encourage Ohio University students to complete the 2020 census.
“Getting the students’ attention has always been the challenge as a hard to count community,” Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said.
But plans for “census fest” crumbled once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and students fled town in droves for spring break only for many to never return, leaving a vacuum in several parts of town where they would normally reside. Their absence is starkly reflected in the census response of those districts.
The census tract of town that encompasses much of OU’s campus and near-east side neighborhoods with high densities of student housing — like Palmer and Mill Streets — is reporting a remarkably lower response rate relative to 2010 when census data was last collected.
Only 30 percent of residents in that tract have responded to the census as of June 12, and a staggering 29.7 percent of them responded online. That’s nearly 20 points lower than the final response rate in 2010 for the same area.
The adjacent census tract, which includes Uptown Athens and plenty of other student residencies, is reporting more than 15 points lower than the 2010 response rate. Even tracts that encompass primarily permanent residencies are experiencing lower response rates relative to the last census, which is likely because of the pandemic, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said.
The U.S. census is collected decennially, or every 10 years, and is designed to record population and demographics data. Those figures are used to allocate everything from federal funding to seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Every individual counted in the census on average amounts to about $1,200 per year in federal funding for the city, Patterson said. If Athens’ response rate remains this low before the new Oct. 31 deadline, which was extended by several months because of COVID-19, it could result in the city loosing millions of dollars in funding over the next decade, he said.
Low census response rates this year are not unique to Athens. Patterson recently arranged group of mayors from several other college towns across the state, including Oxford — the home of Miami University — and Bowling Green. They all reported that response rates tanked following the pandemic-induced mass exodus of students from their respective cities, Patterson said.
Patterson and Chmiel are attempting to work with OU to track down students who left campus and recent graduates in an effort to get them properly enumerated as Athens residents. The U.S. Census Bureau considers a person’s residence where they “spend most of their time.”
The census bureau recently made a COVID-19-related exception for college towns following a meeting with Athens County and city officials. The change allows cities to submit students’ off-campus residency information to be counted only if the municipality is able to obtain that data from university records.
The duo have since reached out to the OU Registrar’s Office in an effort to obtain that information, but they haven’t heard back yet. They’re banking on receiving the university data, otherwise it’s going to be “really tough” to record thousands of off-campus students, Chmiel said. It’s unclear if OU collects the addresses of students who live off-campus and it declined the NEWS’ request for comment on the matter at time of publication.
Chmiel’s backup plan is to write and film comedy sketches inspired by Saturday Night Live to inspire census participation if they don’t receive student addresses from OU.
“You’ve got to be innovative to break through people’s bubbles that they’re living in,” he said.
The leaders have reached out to the OU Alumni Association for additional help contacting recent graduates.
Athens also plans to allocate the $10,000 that was originally intended for “census fest” to hire part-time employees to call students’ personal cellphones and encourage them complete the census, Patterson said. Additionally, the city is aiming to launch a social media campaign on platforms that are popular with students like Twitter and Snapchat.
It’s much easier to contact students who lived on campus because that information is easily accessible from the university. The Census bureau has been actively contacting those students with the help of OU, U.S. Census Bureau Media Specialist Helene Longton said.
The census bureau has relied on news media, on-the-ground employees, social media and university communication channels to connect with students who left town, she said.
After connecting with a student, the census bureau often discovers that they were enumerated in their hometown, not Athens. But that problem can be easily ameliorated, she said.
“The most important thing that the census tries to do is to count everybody, count them once and count them in the right place,” Longton said.
Patterson remains “hopeful” that the city is able to record “the most complete count possible” before the deadline.
At the county level the census response rate is lagging behind where it was a decade ago by about 13 points. And it’s nearly 10 points behind the current statewide response rate, rendering it one of the lowest rates of Ohio’s 88 counties.
“I’m strongly encouraging everybody to turn the volume up a little bit in terms of communicating out to family and friends, especially to the Ohio University student body,” Patterson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.