Many Athens-area COVID-19 testing centers permit those who arrive on foot or on bicycles to be tested, despite being widely publicized as sites that only operate in a drive-thru capacity.
This little-known fact could prove useful to those in the area who often lack a private vehicle, such as Ohio University students, given that Athens is a walk-friendly town and the vast majority of confirmed cases in the county are people age 29 or younger, according to The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 database.
Moss Nash, a 21-year-old OU student, recently experienced a COVID-19 scare and scheduled a test at the CVS Minute Clinic on East State Street. Nash doesn’t own a car, so they instead rode their bike along the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway to the clinic and self-administered the test with ease.
A CVS employee confirmed with The NEWS that the store recently had a few people on foot self-administer tests. But all testing patients are still required to wear a mask regardless of their transportation mode, the employee said.
An OhioHealth spokesperson said the hospital system also permits walkers and cyclists at its drive-thru testing site, located on Herrold Avenue off of West Union Street, near Larry’s Dawg House.
Additionally, Holzer Health Systems doesn’t require patients to arrive in vehicles at its three drive-thru testing sites located in Gallipolis, Jackson and Pomeroy, a spokesperson said.
Patients who wish to be tested through CVS, OhioHealth or Holzer, however, must be showing symptoms to schedule the procedure.
