Athens City Council on Monday approved an ordinance to spend thousands of dollars to help residents who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic meet their rent or mortgage payments.
City officials, with the approval of Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, allocated $25,000 to Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), a nonprofit that works to combat poverty in the region, to manage the city’s COVID-19 rent/mortgage emergency relief grant program.
The program, conceived to avoid evictions or foreclosures and to minimize the long-term economic consequences of the pandemic, grants up to $1,000 in rent or mortgage payments to city residents who have a documented past due housing payment and are able to provide documentation of a COVID-19-related hardship, such as a job loss or hours reduction.
The program will run through Nov. 30 or until funds are exhausted — whichever comes first. Applying to the program, which can be done through a phone call to the organization, doesn’t guarantee assistance, and payments are available on a first come first serve basis, according to the grant agreement between the city and HAPCAP.
HAPCAP did not immediately respond to several requests for comment concerning the program.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Sam Crowl, passed unanimously.
“I’m just so glad that our city is doing this. We may be able to bail people out of really, really difficult situations and help them be able to stay in their homes,” Councilmember Beth Clodfelter said of the legislation.
The local court system requested information pertaining to the program with the intent of circulating it to area attorneys who represent tenants and landlords in an effort to prevent housing disputes from leading to evictions or foreclosures, Councilmember Sarah Grace said at the meeting.
Thousands of Ohioans in recent months received eviction notices as the pandemic continues to ravage the state’s economy all while federal housing assistance and unemployment benefits dry up, according to The Dayton Daily News.
In May, HAPCAP unveiled its own rent and mortgage assistance program to provide residents of Hocking, Athens and Perry Counties up to three months of emergency housing payments. Eligibility requirements for the program vary based on the county, household size and income of those who apply.
The organization more recently announced programs to assist residents of all three counties in paying their water and electricity bills.
The water bill assistance program provides residents a one-time payment of up to $750 that is directly pledged to the water company. Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line and their water line must be in the process of disconnect or already shut-off to be eligible. The program will continue until funds run out.
The electricity assistance initiative helps residents pay for electric bills or central air conditioning repairs. Those interested in applying to the program must schedule an appointment with HAPCAP to determine their eligibility.
