Athens City School Supt. Tom Gibbs said Tuesday that the school district is following Ohio University’s example in responding to the coronavirus situation and suspending face-to-face classes from March 16-30. The district is now on spring break.
OU announced late Tuesday afternoon that it was requesting that its students not return to campus after the ongoing spring break, with in-person classes canceled until March 30. (See related article in this issue.)
Meanwhile, the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it similarly will close Beacon School in Athens until March 30. Alexander Local School District will also be cancelling classes until March 30, for the same reasons as the Athens City School District, School Supt. Lindy Douglas said in a letter to students, parents and staff Wednesday.
“Effective today, as a result of our meeting and on the advice of the Athens City-County Health Department and State officials, it has been decided that the Alexander Local School District will close at this time,” Douglas wrote. “ District officials will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the Athens City-County Health Department and other government agencies. It is important to note that the situation can and does change daily and there remains the possibility that the district will re-evaluate activities.”
Gibbs wrote in an email late Tuesday afternoon that while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has not asked that public schools consider suspending in-person classes, the Athens district is in a unique situation.
“With our proximity to Ohio University and the many families connected to the university, it is very likely that many families traveled over the spring break may have become exposed to COVID-19,” Gibbs wrote. “Given the knowledge that the virus may incubate for up to 14 days, this period of time off from school will limit the possibility for student exposure and transmission of the virus.
“While the governor is not recommending that K-12 schools close, Athens is unique given the large proportion of our families associated with the university and the situation related to travel over the spring break period,” Gibbs said. “Other area districts without this direct connection to Ohio University may choose to remain open at this time.”
The ACBDD reported in its Facebook post that it had similar reasons for closing Beacon School.
“Our students, staff and support from Ohio University are currently on spring break, and some could be traveling out of the area,” the Board wrote. “Due to this, and the actions of our local school districts, we will close Beacon School until Monday, March 30. The ACBDD will be using this time to disinfect the entire facility. We will announce how these days will be made up at a future date.” (See related story on this page.)
As of Wednesday morning, The NEWS hadn’t confirmed any other Athens County school closings. While Alexander Local School District on its home page had a lengthy message about what it’s doing in response to the coronavirus situation, the home pages of Trimble Local, Nelsonville-York and Federal Hocking Local school districts showed no messages about the issue. (Fed Hock is on spring break this week.)
The missed school days for ACSD, meanwhile, will be accounted for in the following way, Gibbs wrote: By using three remaining calamity days; by making up two days on April 10 and April 13; and by recommending to the Board of Education to change the student calendar to allow for the remaining five days to be used for teacher work days and not counted as student attendance hours.
“This is possible because our students attend school for many hours beyond the state requirements,” Gibbs said.
These decisions were made, Gibbs said, after superintendents from Athens and Meigs counties, Logan-Hocking, Beacon School and the Tri-County Career Center met with Dr. James Gaskell and Jack Pepper from the Athens City-County Health Department to discuss “how our K-12 educational institutions should respond to limit the spread of the virus.”
Gibbs added that 12-month staff and administration should continue to report to work, and ACSD offices will remain open at this time.
Some on social media questioned the wisdom of closing the Athens schools before any coronavirus cases have been reported locally, including in The NEWS’ Facebook post about this news. One concern shared by a reader: Students not having access to school lunch and breakfast.
Another reader argued that this was an “overreaction.”
“So apparently no one from the other school districts have ties to OU, went on vacation or ventured into the big town of Athens,” that reader wrote. “This is a huge overreaction considering that school-aged kids are not the demographic for this virus to be deadly. They will get what will amount to a mild case of the flu. No different than any other year. Between this and closing athletic events to spectators I am pretty sure we have lost our minds.”
Many working parents on social media, including some who are single parents, also expressed frustration with the situation, though most appeared to understand the need for canceling classes. They, however, did lament having to find child-care for younger children for the two weeks after spring break.
According to a release on the Alexander Local School District’s home-page, the district will cancel all classes until March 30 but will keep the school buildings open otherwise.
“Please check here throughout the closure for the most accurate and up to date information regarding this closure as the situation with COVID-19 is changing daily,” the page reads. “Be assured that the district is continuing to follow guidance from the Athens City-County Health Department and state health and education department officials. Our Priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community members.”
