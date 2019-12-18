Athens Community Television (ACTV) is closing its doors permanently, effective Jan. 1, 2020, according to an announcement at the Dec. 9 Athens City Council meeting.
Council member Jeff Risner announced the news in a somber tone during that evening’s Finance Committee meeting, citing steep declines in revenue.
“I really hate to see it disappear,” Risner said. “I used to be on it all the time, and it was a lot of fun and served a great purpose, but people just don’t need to use that anymore to get their views out there.”
ACTV is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that since 2006 has operated under contract with the city of Athens to operate a station financed through cable franchise fees. This annual fee is charged by local governments to private cable television companies as compensation for using public city property as right-of-way for the cable service.
Matt Green, executive director and the sole paid employee of ACTV, said the city received 5 percent of all cable revenue from Time Warner/Spectrum, but the coffers of the franchise fee have run dry.
“That is the main factor as far as money, because there are not enough cable subscribers to support that funding anymore,” Green said.
Risner said that as cable use has declined across the country, franchise fees as income have declined across the board. He said this continued to place pressures on the operating budget of ACTV. The Athens NEWS reported earlier this year that funds appeared to be in flux for the station.
Risner said the franchise fee used to generate the city $100,000. He cited the former ability of cities and towns to negotiate with cable companies for their use of city infrastructure.
This power has since been preempted by the state of Ohio, who now handles negotiations and disbursement of the fees to the municipalities, according to Green.
“Then someone found out you can do all of your cable TV viewing over the Internet,” Risner said. “So, when students, and this is the big thing, OU switched off their cable and went to Internet TV, franchise fees collapsed.”
Risner said the rate of decline in franchise fees continued to decline beyond a tenable point.
“They’re just going to keep going down, we just can’t operate – we can’t pay the rent for that,” Risner said.
Another problem, according to Risner, is a concurrent decline in volunteer content producers, down to five from what Risner estimated to be 20-30 at the peak.
Green said that he’s sad to see the station go, but also cited the rise of streaming services as a factor in the decline of community content creators for the station. “Now there’s enough power in an iPhone, and somebody can connect to YouTube without the need for that public forum,” Green said.
Risner held up his cellphone, blaming (or crediting) it for the end of ACTV.
“This killed it,” Risner said. “This right here, killed community television.”
Green said Nan Mykel, a longtime producer of content for ACTV, is deserving of commendation for her years of dedication to community television, something Green said was invaluable for attracting new members and gaining community involvement.
Mykel produced the show “Kaleidoscope on ACTV,” which regularly filmed and broadcast parades and other community happenings.
Green said he’s sad to see a part of the Athens community go away, but still believes public access television was and still can be a method for community engagement.
“It’s a media outlet for the average community member if they had something they wanted to voice and get out to the community engaged,” Green said. “But in this day and age, it's almost like the video killed the radio star kind of thing. The cellphone and YouTube enjoy, in many eyes, the usefulness of public access, unfortunately.’
The city’s Government Channel will continue to operate unimpeded, Mayor Steve Patterson said.
AccessTV was around long before 2006. And in its heyday was very popular in town.
And while the funding through the Cabke franchise Fee was always the primary source, before the city and its employee took the channel back from the actual community lead group that ran it, there was a lot of Grant funding done that generated program money.
