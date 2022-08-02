Athenians for Bodily Autonomy asks Council to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive health

More than 50 people attended Monday’s Athens City Council meeting seeking to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive health in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The Court ruled on June 24 that “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Several people spoke out during the citizen’s comment portion of the meeting. Some folks came with signs protesting the Dobbs decision.
A group called Atheninans for Bodily Autonomy asked council not to criminalize reproductive health decisions.
“As elected leaders in our community we, the residents of Athens, ask you to vow to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions,” said Ari Faber, the group’s spokesperson.
Group asked council to formally, and in writing, to pledge to the residents of Athens County that it would respect reproductive health decision.
“You will decline to use resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions,” Faber said. “The Athens legal system will refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide and/or support abortions. You will uphold your ethically bound commitment to protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community. You will pass a resolution to deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws and de-penalize abortion.”
Faber said elected officials have a responsibility to the citizens to utilize the city’s limited resources wisely.
“As elected officials, you have a responsibility to ensure that your limited resources, backed by the Athens County residential taxpayer, are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes rather than enforce abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers, and erode trust in the justice system,” Faber said.
Faber cited Athens City Code 9.06.20, Cannabis Laws and Penalties, that he said sets into precedent law in the city to decrease penalties, including fines and court costs, for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
Faber said Columbus City Council recently unanimously approved an ordinance de-penalizing abortion.
Faber asked city officials to take into consideration the citizens’ best interest.
“Please take into consideration that to best promote public safety, prosecutors must be perceived by their communities as trustworthy, legitimate, and fair,” Faber said. “These are values that would be undermined by the enforcement of laws that criminalize deeply personal decisions, harm those most in need of our help, and force unnecessarily difficult and traumatizing decisions on many in our community.”
After the council meeting, Faber said, “I do think our voices were heard. One council member came up to me and it seems like she wants to pick this issue up. I’m hopeful they’ll adopt an ordinance similar to what passed in Columbus.”
Faber shared his concerns about taking on the issue.
“As with any kind of advocacy work I have some safety concerns, especially with having to state where I live for city council,” said Faber, operations coordinator for United Campus Ministries Center, a social justice non-profit. “I’m grateful not to have professional concerns and I was there as an employee of United Campus Ministries Center last night. I have my supervisor’s and board’s full support. Personally, it’s caused some issues with my family. They’re very conservative and religious.”
Other people spoke out on the issue at the meeting including Louise Stewart of The Plains.
“I shudder to imagine what criminalizing abortion will mean for my students, many of whom are amassing tens of thousands of dollars of debt to earn degrees in hopes of charting their own paths in life,” said Stewart, also a member of Atheninans for Bodily Autonomy.
Stewart condemned the state lawmaker’s recent statements regarding the issue and the legislature’s moves to limit reproductive freedom. She asked council and the community to cognizant of a post-Roe era.
“I’d like us all to reflect on what it means to be a neighbor and community in the post-Roe era,” she said. “Please sit with this question, imagining your loved ones into horrific situations from which they might turn to you for help. What’s the ethical thing to do? I believe that neighbors don’t let neighbors slip into the shadows of a police state for making their own healthcare decisions or for defending others’ rights to do so. In these frightening times, let’s stick together, Athens.”
Stewart asked people to consider a woman’s personal autonomy when she is making such moral decisions.
“The last thing I’ll add if there’s still time is an aside to those who might downplay the magnitude of childbearing and might suggest that one could simply give up their baby for adoption: It would be unspeakably agonizing for the rest of my life and would go against my moral code to bring into the world a child I cannot afford to parent,” Stewart said.
“As the human being whose body alone could grow the embryo into a fetus and could birth the potential baby made of my DNA, my moral compass should be the principal authority honored in these deeply personal and painful matters,” Stewart continued.
