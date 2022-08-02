Athenians for Bodily Autonomy asks Council to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive health

Atheninans for Bodily Autonomy Spokesperson Ari Faber asked Athens City Council not to criminalize reproductive health decisions during Monday's meeting.

More than 50 people attended Monday’s Athens City Council meeting seeking to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive health in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Court ruled on June 24 that “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

