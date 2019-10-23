Shade Winery, the rustic attraction southeast of Athens, has undergone a variety of improvements over the past year, both with regard to services and its physical presence.

Co-owner Neal Dix, in an email last week, noted that his business – located just off U.S. Rt. 33 East about 15 minutes south of Athens – has become a full-service winery in the past year, offering lunch and dinner as well as beer selections.

Physical changes, according to Dix, include:

• The large open deck that’s popular with customers during warm weather gained a roof in August 2018, adding to the covered seating capacity. It’s still outside, however, with views of the rolling vineyards and a small pond below the winery. 

• In December of 2018, ground was broken on a new kitchen dubbed The Terrace Café. “Burgers, steaks, salmon & chicken are available, as well as international features, soups, salads and desserts,” Dix said in last week’s email.

• Last January, a new patio was added, set between two blocks of vines “affording lovely views,” Dix wrote.

“We’re pretty happy with the changes we’ve made over the past year,” Dix said earlier this year. “There are still a couple more things in the works, all designed for a better guest experience.”

