After a rise in total cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many Athens area businesses are adjusting procedures or closing their doors altogether.
A handful of businesses are also closing as a result of an employee of their establishment testing positive for the virus. Donkey Coffee and Espresso, Casa Nueva, HangOverEasy, Fluff Bakery and Catering, Lucky's Sports Tavern and The Pigskin Bar and Grille have all released statements on social media to explain they are closing temporarily for that very reason.
The Pigskin stated on its Facebook page that the bar has been closed since Sunday, and although managers believe that the infected employee did not contract the virus at work, nor worked while infected with the virus, and they “can not in good conscious, reopen.” The bar will have members of its staff get tested and quarantine before they can return to work.
“In addition, when we reopen, the Pigskin will require face masks for all customers - when entering the building until seated, ordering food or drinks (from server or bar) and using the restroom,” the bar noted in its social media announcement.
Donkey Coffee required the use of face masks and closed its indoor seating options in response to increasing cases of the virus in the county, but closed its doors upon learning of an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The coffee shop will be closed until further notice.
“Upon receiving this information, the decision was quickly made to close for the time being. We’ve been in contact with the Athens City-County Health Department and have been given recommendations on next steps,” Casa Nueva posted on its Facebook page. “We appreciate their responsiveness and our communication will be ongoing. We have a working plan in place to adhere to their recommendations and beyond.”
The restaurant is uncertain of when it will be able to reopen.
HangOverEasy will close temporarily for “extensive sanitizing and deep cleaning,” according to a social media statement. In addition, the business will reopen on July 11, but only for to-go orders or DoorDash delivery services.
Lucky's Sports Tavern announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed temporarily.
Athens businesses that are open, but requiring masks to enter their facilities, are the following: Brenen’s, J-Bar, Union Street Market and Courtside Pizza. Athens businesses that are closing their facilities in response to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county are the following: C.I., Cats Corner and Tony’s Tavern.
Bagel Street will also close beginning Sunday, July 12 at 3 p.m.
Other Athens businesses are modifying their serving style. For example, Athens Uncorked will have “porch only” services.
Dr. James Gaskell, health commissioner for the Athens City-County Health Department, noted a few steps follow a person testing positive for COVID-19. When a person is tested for the virus and the test comes back with positive results, the test is reported to the Ohio Disease Reporting System as a “Class A” infectious disease.
The county’s health department checks this system daily for new Class A infectious diseases, and contacts the people who are associated with the reports to check in with them and collect information to assist with contact tracing.
The health department then contacts people who may have been in direct contact with the person who tested positive. Gaskell noted a person is contagious for roughly two days before developing symptoms of the virus.
If the conversations with the contacts lead the health department to believe they had close contact with the individual in question, the department will ask the contacts to isolate themselves for two weeks, as the virus has an incubation period of two weeks.
A legitimate interaction with a person infected with COVID-19 is not quite as simple as passing by the person in a grocery store, Gaskell said. Rather, according to Center of Disease Control guidelines, the interaction would need to include physical contact or having a conversation with the infected individual for 15 minutes or more while being within six feet of each other.
Isolated contacts can be clinically cleared if they don’t display symptoms of the virus.
Contact tracing assists health agencies in preventing the spread of a virus, Gaskell said. Many of the contacts of infected people who have been quarantined are family members of the infected person.
However, confirmed and probable cases are also rising among people in the 20-29 age bracket. As of Saturday afternoon, 82 cases existed among people aged 20-29, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Gaskell said that many of these instances of younger people testing positive for the virus are a result of contact through social gatherings. Partly from parties, partly from bar attendance. Although the virus is more threatening to the livelihood of older people, Gaskell said those who are younger should “pause” and consider who they come into contact with on a daily basis.
Gaskell advised the use of masks for everyone who is able, saying the use of facial covering is a social “responsibility.”
“We have a responsibility to protect our family, loved ones and neighbors from this virus,” Gaskell said. “We should wear masks with pride.”
The Athens NEWS will update this story as more businesses announce their plans and give updates.
