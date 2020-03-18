Mark Cohen, president of APG Media of Ohio – the parent company of The Athens NEWS and The Athens Messenger – reminded readers in a brief interview with The NEWS Wednesday that local newspapers are “more important than ever right now” amid national, state and local concerns over spread of the coronavirus.
Cohen also said that with regard to advertisers in APG Media of Ohio’s newspapers, he understands that it’s a difficult time for many. But he encouraged them to continue with advertisements and classified ads.
“There’s also an opportunity, I think, to be creative and see that there are folks still buying goods, and so if you’re able to do that (advertise), then it makes sense to… perhaps gain some market share right now,” Cohen said.
Still, Cohen said he understands some businesses don’t have the ability to continue with ads, or that have otherwise closed up shop.
“These are personal choices by businesses, and we’re not suggesting anything different,” he said. “But, if you are going to be open, you need to let the public know. I think that’s what we’re trying to encourage.”
Cohen emphasized that The NEWS, The Messenger and all of APG of Ohio’s newspapers will continue to aggressively cover the coronavirus’ impact on local communities, as well as the positive stories of local residents helping each other out in these trying times (today’s Athens NEWS is chock full of those stories).
Cohen added that, where appropriate, The Messenger and The NEWS will try to “lighten the atmosphere” a bit with contests like the Best of Athens (which continues until March 30) as well as a new contest coming up in late March/early April called “Leader of the Pack,” where readers can submit photographs of their pets in a contest to find which pet is the cutest.
In general, Cohen said that he sees the local newspapers as an “essential business” for both advertisers and readers. He said it’s “business as usual” at The Messenger offices at 9300 Johnson Road in Athens (where The NEWS is also located), with a few modifications.
“We’re taking precautions in our building like everyone else,” Cohen said. “We’re obeying everything that both the state and federal government is asking.”
