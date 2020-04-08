The Athens Police Department has charged five OU students over the last two weeks for violating the Ohio Department of Health’s “stay-at-home” order after allegedly hosting or otherwise attending parties on Mill Street and High Street in Athens.
Three OU students were charged on Friday afternoon alone last week for hosting or attending two separate parties on Mill Street, in violation of the ODH order that requires people to stay home in Ohio unless they are leaving for certain essential activities. The order is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The people charged on Friday are: Matthew J. Goepfert, of Rocky River, Ohio; Michael A. Townsley, of Cincinnati; and Alexa M. Sicilian (hometown not listed in the APD report). Meanwhile, another OU student, David Anthony Pavlik, of Strongsville, was charged on Saturday afternoon last weekend after APD officers responded to a “nuisance party” on North High Street. The APD charged another OU student for allegedly violating the order on Tuesday last week, as well.
According to two APD incident reports sent on the Friday, police responded to two separate reports of “nuisance parties” on Mill Street on Friday, one at around 4 p.m. and another at around 5:15 p.m. Goepfert and Townsley were charged by the APD after officers responded to the first party; Sicilian was charged by the APD after officers responded to the second.
Around midday on Friday, several college-aged men were sitting around an outdoor table in front of the rental at 89 Mill St., the same place where the two men were arrested a few hours later. The NEWS coincidentally used a photo of that table and chairs, empty at the time, to illustrate a story about the first arrest last Tuesday, even though that happened at a different location.
WOUB Public Media in Athens quoted Goepfert in a story Saturday saying he didn’t think he and his friends were doing anything wrong.
“There were exactly 10 people sitting outside in front of the house,” he told WOUB. “We didn’t think we were doing anything wrong or in violation of any code. We were just trying to enjoy the nice weather.”
Athens Police Capt. Ralph Harvey explained in a statement this week that he believes the APD has issued enough warnings for parties in violation of the ODH order in Athens, and will continue to cite people. He said it’s up to officers to decide who is charged, and said they have been focusing on charging residents of the houses where the parties are thrown, though technically, the APD can charge “anyone in violation.”
“As to what is in violation, this is subject to interpretation like any law, but, essentially, any gathering of any number of people, outside a single household or living unit is a violation,” Harvey said. “So any party that involves more than the residents of an apartment or house would be a violation. Most of these are based on complaints; however, our officers are also proactively patrolling and taking action at their discretion. Like any other enforcement action, we are trying to change behavior.”
Harvey reiterated that “we are all in this together,” noting that enforcement of the ODH order is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The ODH “stay-at-home” order prohibits all public and private gatherings “occurring outside a single household or living unit” that are not conducted for an essential purpose as outlined in the order.
People found to have violated that order face a second-degree misdemeanor charge, with a potential penalty of a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.
The legal authority for these arrests is included in Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s amended Stay at Home order of April 2. The enforcement section of that order reads: “This order may be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Ohio law. Specifically, pursuant to ORC 3701.352, ‘no person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopt or any order the director or department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic, or bioterrorism event.’”
The order authorizes enforcement by local and state law enforcement and government and health officials, as well.
