The Athens Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a South Side apartment complex early Friday morning. The victim, a female, suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound, according to the APD report.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, the report said, Athens Police were called to the Campus Heights Apartments (formerly known as Carriage Hill Apartments), for a report of a shooting. Upon finding the injured woman, officers and Athens County EMS personnel provided aid, and she was then transported to the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Emergency Department, the report said.
The report concluded, "All involved parties are accounted for, and there is no known risk to the public. Athens police continue to investigate the incident, and no further information is available at this time."
