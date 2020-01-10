The Athens Police Department, with help from the state and Athens City School District, is investigating “a potential threat at the Athens Middle School” from late Thursday evening, according to an emailed release from APD Capt. Ralph Harvey Friday morning.
While Harvey declined to release details of the threat, he did say, “…at this time investigators believe that the threat is not credible.”
The report said that the APD at 10:30 p.m. Thursday “received information regarding a potential threat at Athens Middle School. Athens Police Department investigators quickly identified and located a witness, who was interviewed.”
The Athens Police worked with the Ohio Strategic Analysis and Information Center to conduct a thorough threat assessment, the release continued. “Due to the ongoing nature of this case, I cannot share the details of the investigation or specifics of our response,” Harvey added in the release.
The APD “is working with multiple agencies including Athens City Schools in an ongoing effort on this report.”
Capt. Harvey said he doesn’t expect to release any further information about the threat today (Friday), though if additional information is available, “an update will be provided.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.