The annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival was cancelled Tuesday because of concerns about COVID-19 after running unabated for 21 years, Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said.
Chmiel, who founded the festival and organizes it each year, said he and the staff are instead going to attempt to hold virtual events and sell merchandise like T-shirts and masks as substitute for an in-person fest.
"Although we can’t be together this fall, we hope to develop ways to virtually celebrate North America’s largest native tree fruit. We will keep you informed as plans emerge," a post on the festival's Facebook page reads.
Though nothing is final, Ohio University Professor of Food Science Dr. Robert Brannan, who typically heads an educational booth at the festival, may host virtual events to teach about the pawpaw fruit, Chmiel said. They may also try to partner with brewing companies to make pawpaw beer.
Chmiel said he spoke with Jack Pepper, administrator of the Athens City-County Health Department, who warned against the public health risks of hosting the event in-person.
The county commissioner was also worried about the potential public health consequences of holding the fest given that COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide among young people, a prime festival demographic. He didn't want the event to be responsible for mass spreading of the illness across the region.
The United States set its record Wednesday for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to The New York Times. Athens County reported 37 total confirmed and probable cases of the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, but the number of people testing positive countywide has been slowly and steadily rising.
The governing board of Ohio’s Hill County Heritage Area, which serves as the festival’s “fiscal agent,” was also “influential” in Chmiel’s decision to call off the fest this year.
“It was just going to be a real nightmare trying to do it properly,” Chmiel said.
There was also a financial risk in holding the event because the staff was unsure how many people would ultimately attend in mid-September, he said.
Now that the fest is no longer set to happen, the staff plans to focus on a project that involves planting pawpaw trees at each school in Ohio, Chmiel said.
“I think the idea of planting a tree is sort of like you’re looking for hope for the future. And because it’s a state native fruit, there’s a need to educate folks,” he said.
