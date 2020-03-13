Following is a list of event cancellations, postponements and miscellaneous announcements as a result of the ongoing coronavirus situation in the Athens area. The list is most definitely not exhaustive, but we'll add to it as we receive the information.
Contact the hosting organization, agency or venue directly if you have any questions. If you’re an organization or venue with a cancellation or other pertinent change or announcement, please email news@athensnews.com and we’ll try to add your update to this list ASAP.
The list…
• First of all... The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has opened a coronavirus (COVID-19) public hotline, reachable seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or you can visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
• The Ohio University Inn is supplying free PB&J sandwiches with fruit for the kids of Athens. Available Monday-Friday 11am-1pm at the hotel for kids K-12. No questions asked and no purchases necessary.
• Programs and meeting room reservations at all Athens County Public Library outlets are canceled between March 14 and April 4.
• “Under recommendations of the governor & our NAMI state organization, NAMI Athens is suspending face to face meetings & groups for the remainder of March, including a support group regularly scheduled for March 19. ABH is not able to host groups at this time either.”
• The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities is canceling its annual Disabilities Festival scheduled for March 18.
• “After weeks of recruiting soup and bread donations from locally owned and run restaurants and bakeries in Athens County for the upcoming March 22 Souper Bowl fundraiser, the board of Athens Area Mediation Service (AAMS) decided it prudent to cancel their 20th annual banner community event in order to support stemming the pandemic coronavirus in our community.”
• From the Union Bar: “We’ve heard overwhelmingly that people want us to stay open and for the shows to still happen, and that’s absolutely what we want as well. However, we have decided in discussion with our staff and the acts scheduled to play (The Wingnuts, The Infinite Improbability Drive, Tomorrow Daily and Boy Jorts) that we will be postponing this weekend's shows to be rescheduled as soon as possible.” The downstairs bar will remain open for now, however. “We’ve reviewed all available information from the Athens City-County Health Department and have incorporated their guidance into our cleaning and sanitation regiments. We will be taking any guidance that they give us. We’ve also been in discussion with our friends in town, Casa Nueva/Cantina, Jackie O’s, Stuart’s Opera House and others) about what extra measures they are taking.
• Eclipse Company Store: “We've separated our tables – no more cafeteria style seating, at least while social distance is encouraged. We've also removed ketchup and mustard bottles, as well as salt and pepper shakers from our tables. Condiments will be available upon request. Hand-sanitizing stations are on their way for our customers, and we'll continue to sanitize and disinfect tables, menus, chairs, handles, frequently and thoroughly. Our employees will not come to work if they are sick and have been given thorough instructions on how to make sure our restaurant remains a safe and clean space for everyone. Our Friday show with John Healey has been canceled. Our Saturday anniversary celebration is still on. Shouts and Whispers play at 7 p.m.”
• Little Fish Brewing Co.: Saturday March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day Party - canceled. / Tuesday March 17 – OVSCDC Irish Dancers – canceled / Wednesday night old-time jam – postponed until further notice.
• Majestic Galleriesin Nelsonville is holding a meeting this weekend to rearrange their schedule. They’ll announce the outcome next week.
• “Athens County Children Services together with Friends of Children Services announced Wednesday morning they will cancel both the Superhero & Princess Ball, scheduled for March 21 at the Athens Community Center, and Kidfest, scheduled for April 4 at Ohio University’s Walter Fieldhouse. This decision is a precautionary measure to limit community exposure to COVID-19, and comes in response to the State of Emergency issued by Gov. DeWine.”
• After careful consideration and communication with the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio, The Athens Police Department will be canceling the Lowdown event that was scheduled for March 14, 2020. The Athens Police Department will continue working with the organization in hopes of rescheduling the event later in the year.”
• An a cappella group at Yale called the Yale Spizzwinks had planned to visit Athens from March 18-21 for various appearances as well as a show at the Church of the Good Shepherd, on University Terrace, on March 20. “However we are planning on rescheduling our tour and performance in Athens to mid May (May 8 or 9 but still TBD).”
• Southeast Ohio History Center: “As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio, we wanted you to know that the History Center will remain open during our normal operating hours. However, all of our programs through the end of March have been postponed. This includes the premiere of WOUB's “Our Town: Gallipolis,”and 10,000 Feet for Freedom with Leslie Blankenship. We will be sure to keep you updated when these events have been rescheduled.
• “The Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be CLOSED to the public beginning March 16, 2020 for two weeks. We will continue to provide materials for requests and materials will be available in our outside kiosk.”
• This notice is being issued to address operations of the Athens County Common Pleas Court in light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, as declared by Gov. DeWine. “The Court will remain in operation during normal business hours throughout the duration of the emergency, as will the Clerk of Court’s Office… However, efforts are being taken to minimize the necessity of persons to visit the courthouse during this emergency. Effective immediately, the following Temporary Orders will remain in effect until at least April 1, 2020: 1) The Athens County Grand Jury is suspended until further Order of the Court. Grand jurors are not to report for the previously scheduled session on March 23. Grand jurors will be contacted directly by the Court in the event that they need to appear at a later date. 2) No jurors will be summoned to Court, nor will any jury trials be held. 3) All scheduled in-person hearings in the General and Domestic Relations Divisions will be CONTINUED. Persons with court dates prior to April 1 should not report to Court. Hearings will be rescheduled. Some hearings may be held telephonically, to be arranged on a case-by-case basis. Those persons represented by counsel should call their attorneys. 4) Persons summoned to appear for Arraignments on Wednesday, March 25, should not report to Court. Instead, plan to appear on Wednesday, April 1, unless otherwise advised by the Court or counsel. In addition, any persons with business before the Court who are represented by counsel should contact their attorneys for further guidance regarding scheduling. Prior to April 1, 2020, the Court will issue further guidance regarding whether these Temporary Orders will be extended, modified or allowed to expire.
• “The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (317 Board) serving Athens, Hocking and Vinton Counties will postpone its March 23, 2020 Board meeting as part our efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We will also suspend all group meetings until further notice.”
