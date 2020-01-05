Secoy and Povosky
Suspects Dylan Secoy, 26, left, and Rachael Povosky, 18, right, as they appear in mugshots taken at Southern Regional Jail in West Virginia.

An Albany man who allegedly shot and killed a rural Athens man on West Washington Street early Sunday morning has been apprehended in Raleigh County, West Virginia, according to a release from the Athens Police Department. An alleged accomplice, an 18-year-old woman, also was taken into custody.

The APD release reported that Dylan Secoy, 26, and Rachael Povosky were arrested by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department on Sunday. Secoy, who an earlier APD release said resides in Albany, has been charged with murder, and Povosky, of New Marshfield, has been charged with complicity to murder.

Both of the suspects will be held in West Virginia until arrangements can be made for their extradition back to Athens County, said the APD release, which was issued shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Raleigh County, whose county seat is Beckley, is located south of Charleston.

The APD was called at approximately 5:08 Sunday morning (Jan. 5) to West Washington Street in Athens in response to a report of a shooting occurring in the area of 117 W. Washington, according to the earlier APD release. Officers arrived to find Floyd Lester Hart, 37, of Campbell Road near Athens, with a gunshot wound.

shooting location - West Washington
This is the West Washington Street area where the fatal shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Athens. Photo was taken around noon Sunday.

APD Chief Tom Pyle confirmed Monday that the shooting occurred outside on West Washington Street on the "street/sidewalk," next to a car.

Hart was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, the release reported.

When the APD issued its initial release Sunday morning, it said that Secoy should be considered "armed and dangerous," though it did not mention a second suspect. The address where the killing took place is only a few hundred yards from the Athens Middle School.

A Facebook profile of a young woman named Rachael Povosky includes a Dec. 1 post with a love note from a man named Dylan Secoy, whom Povosky refers to as her boyfriend.

Secoy and Povosky are currently incarcerated at the Southern Regional Jail just outside of Beckley, West Virginia.

This is the second fatal shooting incident on West Washington Street in Athens since November 2018, although the other incident occurred on the western end of the street in the 200 block (close to Shafer Street). The last defendant in that illegal-drug-connected 2018 case pleaded guilty in October 2019.

