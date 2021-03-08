An Albany man received a two-year prison sentence last week in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas following thefts at an area laundromat and car wash.
Jason Cunningham, 42, pleaded guilty to two separate indictments charging two counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; safe-cracking, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of tampering with coin machines, misdemeanors; and petty theft, a misdemeanor.
Last April, Cunningham reportedly broke into the Albany Laundromat, later confessing to Albany police to breaking into the business and prying open coin machines, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
A week after breaking into the laundromat, Cunningham similarly committed crimes at VMW Car Wash on Columbus Road in Athens. He reportedly confessed to that crime, as well to an Athens County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to the Prosecutor’s Office release.
Judge Patrick Lang ordered Cunningham to serve concurrent sentences for a total of one year in prison for one indictment and concurrent sentences for a total of one year in prison on a separate indictment. Cunningham was also ordered to pay restitution within two years to the owners of the car wash and laundromat in the amount of $2,286.46 and $1,000, respectively, the release said.
Cunningham is currently serving a three-year prison sentence from Fairfield County for possession of drugs. The Athens County sentence will run concurrent to the Fairfield County sentence.
