A former Albany man was indicted earlier this month on multiple felony charges, including a first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, after he allegedly shot and killed a rural Athens man on West Washington Street in Athens in January.
Meanwhile, two other men and two women were indicted during the same grand jury hearing on Feb. 10, also on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Floyd Lester Hart, 37, on West Washington Street on Jan. 5. However, three of them have not been arrested yet, and a nationwide warrant has been issued for their arrest, according to release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office issued Friday.
Dylan R. Secoy, 26, formerly of Albany, pleaded not guilty to the charges mentioned above during an arraignment on Feb. 12 and was given a $1 million bond by Common Pleas Judge Patrick J. Lang with no 10 percent allowed.
Secoy was indicted on Feb. 10 on the manslaughter charge, a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability, a fifth-degree felony count of theft, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
Secoy was arrested on Jan. 5 in Raleigh County, West Virginia, after he allegedly shot Hart on West Washington Street in Athens earlier that morning. Hart, a resident of Campbell Road outside Athens, was pronounced dead after being transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital soon after the shooting.
Meanwhile, the following people were indicted during the same grand jury hearing, each on a first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter and a third-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to the release: Randall S. Wolford, 36, of The Plains; Kevin Anthony Sheffer, 23, of Belcamp, Maryland; Angela Elkins, 31, of Albany; and Natasha L. Walker, 32, of Jacksonville, Ohio (aka Natasha Lilly). Sheffer, Walker and Elkins have not yet been apprehended, and a nationwide warrant has been issued for their arrests.
Meanwhile, Secoy’s co-defendant Rachel Povosky, 18, of New Marshfield, was charged last month with a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence and a third-degree felony count of obstructing justice after she was arrested in West Virginia along with Secoy on Jan. 5.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn explained Friday that a complicated series of events that led up to Hart’s death. Here’s what the state alleges, according to Blackburn:
• Secoy sold a car that belonged to Rachel Povosky to Sheffer but then left the state in the car and did not deliver it to Sheffer.
• Sheffer then, instead of reporting the theft to police, put up ads online offering money to locate Secoy.
• Elkins then attempted to buy drugs from Secoy, which persuaded him to come back to Athens.
• Elkins, Sheffer, Walker and Wolford planned on trying to steal the car during that alleged drug deal, with Hart allegedly attempting to assist them.
• During that attempted deal, Secoy shot Hart and escaped.
Blackburn explained that because all four of the people listed above – Elkins, Sheffer, Walker and Wolford – were involved in the alleged commission of a felony-level crime when the shooting occurred, they were charged with involuntary manslaughter.
According to a copy of the indictment, the charge of involuntary manslaughter alleges that Secoy caused Hart’s death “as the proximate result” of Secoy committing or attempting to commit grand theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
The drug trafficking charge, meanwhile, alleges that Secoy was involved with selling, or offering to sell, methamphetamine. That charge includes a “firearm specification” alleging that Secoy displayed or brandished a gun while committing that offense.
According to the release, Secoy was listed as homeless at the time of his arrest, although he was formerly listed in court records as an Albany resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.