A young Akron-area man suffered serious injuries last Friday evening after falling from an electric utility pole at a party on Palmer Street in Athens, but his family said this week that he’s expected to recover.
A graphic video began circulating Friday evening on social media showing a young man – identified on social media as Tyler Uher – climbing an electric pole at a party in Athens, raising a beer or other beverage as he reached the top. Then a flash explodes (as if he touched the wire), with the man then tumbling to the ground from near the top of the pole. A crowd of young people, apparently partying, is in the foreground of the video.
Two members of Uher’s family (they asked not to be named in this article) said in a brief phone call Monday that Uher – who is not an OU student, and was visiting a friend in Athens Friday – is in a lot of pain, and noted that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Uher outlined his injuries in a Tweet early Monday morning.
“I broke 3 bones in my left leg and one broke through the skin,” he wrote. “I have a slight fracture in my right hand and 4 minor breaks in my back. I also got a lot of burns from this. I will be out of work for at least 8 weeks or more so anything helps. God bless.”
Uher’s family asked for donations to a GoFundMe that’s currently seeking to raise $100,000 to help the family pay for his extensive medical bills, which can be found at this link.
The reaction on social media has not been kind to Uher, with many responding negatively to the video and stories about the incident, and some even suggesting that Uher deserved the injuries he received.
Uher’s family members asked people to stop making negative comments on the incident and Uher.
“The whole situation is really overwhelming right now, and having everybody comment on it really isn’t helping anybody,” they said.
An Athens Police Department release sent Saturday morning noted that Uher was in “critical condition” and was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness by EMS after falling. Friday night. According to the GoFundMe, he was life-flighted to a hospital in Columbus.
Still, he’s expected to make a full recovery – it’ll just take a while, the family members said.
While it’s uncertain whether Uher has been enrolled at OU in the past, his Twitter feed includes a lot of content from Athens, plus tweets from his time with the Ohio Snowcats Ski & Board Club, whose website lists the club as being “Athens’ only ski and board club” but notes that it’s not affiliated with Ohio University.
Tweets in Uher’s feed suggest he has a history of thrill-seeking, presuming the individual in each tweet is him (which The NEWS could not confirm). One from last Dec. 20 shows a man at the top of a pine tree in a snow-covered landscape, with the top breaking off and hurtling him to the ground. He stands up, apparently OK. He’s wearing a jersey that says on its back, “f**ks given” (with the F-word spelled out).
Another tweet, from last Oct. 18, shows a man perched on top of a power pole swigging from a can of something, tapping his head with the can, then dropping the can to the ground.
It’s uncertain where each of those short video tweets were filmed.
Those are just two of a number of similar tweets in Uher’s feed.
