The Athens city Democratic Central Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Donkey Coffee manager Ben Ziff to serve at-large on City Council to fill the vacancy left by Pete Kotses, who resigned in recent weeks.
Ziff, who’s never held public office and was the only candidate running in the primary for Kotses’ seat, is expected to occupy office in the coming weeks once paperwork is finalized with the state. He was the sole candidate the committee considered for the job and was viewed by city and party leaders as a favorite in the weeks leading to Wednesday's meeting.
“I’m feeling good. I’m honestly rather overwhelmed, sorry,” Ziff said with laughter in an interview following the meeting. “Not that I wasn’t excited or looking forward to it, but it’s hit me in a much more emotional way than I was expecting.”
Ziff said he shed “a small tear” after being formally appointed.
The near-lifelong Athens resident in a presentation to the committee cited his experience as a paramedic in a bustling Columbus-area hospital system as qualification for the role, saying it helped him better appreciate making “extremely consequential and difficult decisions, while navigating the complex world of human emotions.”
He also touted his leadership role with Donkey in helping the business thrive while promoting social justice. Ziff told the committee his priorities in office include advocating for tenants, combating social and economic inequities, and maintaining environmental progressivism in city policy.
But Ziff, in an interview with The NEWS, said that he expects to use his first several weeks to months on Council working to learn parliamentary procedure and the lawmaking process, including how to write legislation.
“I don’t think it’s realistic for me to immediately try and make any kind of moves toward policy before I actually understand all of the finer details,” Ziff said.
On the city’s Democratic Central Committee were incumbent Councilmembers Sarah Grace, Beth Clodfelter and Chris Fahl, among other local leaders. Athens County Democratic Party Chair John Haseley, who’s not a committee member, interjected during the meeting to express his support for Ziff.
