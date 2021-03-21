An Athens bar was cited early Sunday morning for violating public health orders in the aftermath of the Ohio University Bobcats stunning March Madness upset over The University of Virginia.
The J Bar was issued a disorderly conduct citation when agents with The Ohio Investigative Unit arrived after midnight and saw patrons “dancing on bar stools and walking freely throughout the bar” drinking alcohol with few wearing masks. Others occupied consecutive seats at the bar while patrons stood closely behind waiting to order, according to a news release from the agency.
Following the Bobcats Saturday night victory, Uptown patrons fled the bars in droves and occupied Court Street in celebration, resulting in police closing the street in an effort to flush out the mass gathering.
The bar is the first in Athens to be cited this year. The Pigskin Bar and Grille, Stephen’s On Court, The Crystal, and The CI were all found in violation of public health orders last year by The Ohio Liquor Control Commission after they were cited, resulting in either liquor permit suspensions or fines for each establishment.
