Long-running discussions about making the Johnson Road-U.S. Rt. 33-River Road intersection northwest of Athens safer have been goosed into overdrive, following an injury accident that occurred at that spot last Thursday morning.
Two people, including a 16-year-old Athens High School student, were injured in the accident, which occurred Oct. 10 after the teen girl turned left in front of oncoming freeway traffic, from Rt. 33 to Johnson Road. She was released from a Columbus hospital later on Thursday.
Officials with the Athens City School District responded to the accident – the second one with similar circumstances in the past few months – with aggressive calls for action by Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden and the Ohio Department of Transportation. Athens High School is about a mile northwest of U.S. Rt. 33 on Johnson Road. They said the school district is ready and eager to help with any such efforts.
Almost simultaneous to those calls last Thursday, Maiden already was pressing forward with plans to ask ODOT to share with the county the cost of a $17,300 feasibility study by a Columbus consulting firm on improving and making safer the U.S. Rt. 33-Johnson Road-River Road intersection.
The study, proposed by MS Consultants, Inc., would “identify conceptual solutions for eliminating left-turn crashes at the U.S. Rt. 33/Johnson Road/Township Road 251 (River Road) intersection… The study would position your office (county Engineer) to pursue ODOT Safety or other funding sources to advance the project.”
One main component of any improvement plan for the intersection would involve closing the left-hand-turn option on Rt. 33 by eliminating the opening in the median strip there. This would stop left turns by cars coming in both directions on Rt. 33. People driving southeast on 33 currently can turn left onto River Road, just as drivers heading northwest can turn left onto Johnson Road.
On Monday, Maiden suggested that any move to close the Rt. 33 median at that spot should come as a result of a broader study of the situation at Johnson Road and Rt. 33, as well as River Road across the highway. He said he’s aware that closing the Rt. 33 median at that spot, without taking any other action, may result in unintended consequences such as traffic backing up onto the highway as it’s accessing the next exit to the northwest, at Ohio Rt. 682.
“I think that could be a more dangerous factor than the left turn at Johnson Road,” Maiden said. He noted that a state trooper told him that in the aftermath of last Thursday’s accident at Johnson Road, when the left-turn there was blocked, vehicles were indeed backing up at the Rt. 682 exit.
An alternative access to Johnson and River roads, originally proposed by an ODOT engineer in 2013, also has been discussed, though it would be costly and likely require negotiations with private-property owners in that area. A conceptual overhead view of this so-called loop road shows a roadway under the overpass just southeast of Johnson and River roads, with the new road connecting to those existing roads less than a quarter mile northeast and southwest from Rt. 33. That image is included with this article, though Maiden stressed that it’s somewhat out of date due to changes in the area since 2013.
Without such alternative access, most parties involved in this discussion anticipate push-back if northwest-bound traffic wanting to access Johnson Road has to drive to the next exit (Ohio Rt. 682) and either turn around and approach the turn from that direction, or exit Rt. 33 and drive through The Plains to access Johnson Road from the other end.
Comments on The Athens NEWS’ Facebook page, under an original version of this article last week, seemed to bear that out, with some residents protesting about increased traffic in The Plains if this plan moves forward and others questioning whether traffic will back up at the Rt. 682 exit if vehicles can’t turn left at Johnson Road.
Maiden, in an email sent to The Athens NEWS on Monday and copied to Athens City School District, Athens County and ODOT officials, wrote that any project that involves closing the Rt. 33 median at the intersection in question, should be done in conjunction with construction of a “longer right-turn deceleration lane at the U.S. 33 north/SR 682 intersection.”
Still, pressure is mounting to “do something” more to address what many believe is an especially dangerous intersection. Much of the pressure is coming from administrators and parents at nearby Athens High School.
Athens City Schools Supt. Tom Gibbs responded to Maiden’s Monday email the next day, noting that since the Oct. 10 accident involving an AHS student, “I have had many conversations with concerned parents and community members… on this topic.
“I believe we have reached a point of needing to take some action to correct the concerns related to being able to turn left across Rt. 33 onto Johnson/River Roads, as well as the current potential for people to avoid the existing safety precautions in place and cut across the intersection from Johnson and/or River Roads (which I have witnessed myself).”
He said the School Board members have been having similar conversations and concerns about the intersection.
“My question for you this morning is, what can I and the Board of Education do to secure funding for this project as quickly as possible and get this issue resolved?” Gibbs wrote to Maiden.
While Gibbs said he understands the need to account for future development in the area, “I also know that interim measures are often necessary to assure safety until such time that a larger, more complex project can be part of a state and local budget… Please let me know next steps and how we might be active in helping to address this concern.”
Maiden said Friday that two traffic engineers with ODOT previously indicated to him that they would support closing the center median on U.S. Rt. 33 at Johnson and River Roads. He provided The NEWS with an ODOT report from 2013 that appears to back that up.
Early Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, Ashley Rittenhouse, public information officer for ODOT District 10 (which includes Athens), said her agency is aware of crash that morning at Rt. 33-Johnson Road, and was awaiting details from the crash report. “ODOT has had conversations with the Athens County Engineer regarding this intersection and continues to evaluate the options, including the option of closing the median,” she said.
Contacted for further comment, Rittenhouse said Tuesday that she had nothing further to add to her previous statement.
FOR YEARS, THE BUSY Rt. 33-Johnson Road intersection has drawn criticism for multiple reasons, though the main one appears to be because drivers coming from Athens on U.S. Rt. 33 must cross two lanes of fast-moving traffic in order to exit the freeway and get onto Johnson Road. This is the main access point to Athens High School, as well, so many people, including AHS students, are making that turn during the day.
In 2000, concerns about the intersection crystallized in a decision by ODOT to prohibit drivers from Johnson Road and River Road (on the other side of the four-lane) from making left turns onto U.S. Rt. 33. In 2013, in an effort to discourage drivers from breaking that rule, signs and flexible barrier posts (pylons) were installed to keep those side-street drivers from Johnson and River roads from turning left onto the highway. This was done at county Engineer Maiden’s instigation, according to a letter he wrote ODOT District 10 engineers in July 2013 that he provided The Athens NEWS.
In an email Thursday afternoon, referring to those improvements, Maiden wrote, “The effect has been to reduce accidents by approx 70% to 75% compared to the five-year period preceding January 2013.”
In his email on Tuesday, Supt. Gibbs thanked Maiden for past efforts to improve safety at the Rt. 33-Johnson Road intersection. “I do not want you to think recent communications from Board Members and myself are questioning your level of concern or your decision-making,” Gibbs wrote. “The prior efforts to address safety concerns at this location worked well for several years.”
However, he said he and School Board members believe the situation on Rt. 33 has changed, with increasing traffic and speeds on the highway.
One of those board members, Sean Parsons, wrote a letter to various local and state officials last Thursday morning hours after the accident at the intersection involving the AHS student. (A modified version of that letter appears in today’s Athens NEWS.)
“While I sincerely appreciate the thoughtful work that has been done to improve safety at that intersection, it has proven to not be enough. Even with those improvements, there have been two horrific accidents in the last seven months involving our young adults – both who I know personally. These accidents have resulted in the total destruction of their vehicles, and I fear it is only a matter of time until a life is lost. It is imperative that we act. It is our responsibility to do so.”
Possible solutions, Parsons wrote, include a stoplight at that location that operates only during peak school transportation hours to completely closing the left-hand turn lane from Rt. 33 northwest-bound.
County Engineer Maiden said Monday, however, that he doesn’t think adding a stoplight at Rt. 33-Johnson-River roads would work, and might make the intersection more dangerous, because of limited sight-lines especially for traffic approaching from the northwest. “ODOT’s trying to eliminate stoplights,” he added.
Athens County Commissioners Lenny Eliason and Charlie Adkins were among those who received Parsons’ emailed letter last Thursday. Eliason said later that day that he agrees that ODOT needs to address this problem intersection.
“I think ODOT needs to revisit this issue and look at alternatives and their cost. There are options that range from closing the intersection to building access roads and an interchange. Each one has pros, cons and costs. A comprehensive review and a public hearing would be in the best interests of all concerned.”
In a phone interview on Friday, Adkins suggested taking some immediate steps to address the hazardous intersection, including having the school district issue a memo to parents and students advising them against using the Johnson Road turn-off from Rt. 33 northwest-bound. Instead they should get off at Ohio Rt. 682 and drive through The Plains to get to the High School. “It’s just a couple minutes more,” he said.
Adkins also suggested placing a “no left turn” sign at the spot where the school driveway enters Johnson Road, steering drivers toward The Plains rather than Rt. 33.
Asked whether he’d support closing the median on Rt. 33, Adkins replied, “If ODOT closed it, then I would not object. They’re the experts.”
Both he and county Engineer Maiden did acknowledged that closing the Rt. 33 median at Johnson Road likely would create a situation where emergency vehicles would take longer to reach calls at that end of Johnson Road, including Athens High School.
“Yes, response times will be increased to some locations on Johnson Road,” Maiden said. “I think I need to get the feasibility study done to look at all of the impacts associated with closing the median at the C.R. 7 (Johnson Road)/U.S. Rt.33 intersection. Although ODOT engineers have told me they support closing the median, I don’t have that in writing as an official position.”
The feasibility study proposed by MS Consultants includes three conceptual alternatives to address the crash/safety issues at Rt. 33-Johnson-River roads. They include:
• Adding traffic signals to the intersection.
• Closing the median barrier on Rt. 33, as mentioned earlier in this article.
• Closing the median barrier and constructing a connector road underneath Rt. 33 to connect Johnson Road and River Road, “allowing full movements at this location.”
Maiden in his email on Monday cited as another factor in the ongoing discussions a potential building site for a large-scale development on 300 acres of property, the southern edge of which is just across Rt. 33 from the Johnson Road intersection. That project, with commercial and residential components, would have a serious impact on traffic in that immediate area. No concrete plans for that project have arisen to date.
LT. VIRGIL CONLEY OF THE Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday afternoon that the Rt. 33-Johnson Road intersection doesn’t have an unusually high number of accidents considering the amount of traffic that uses the highway. In the past five years, he reported that six crashes have occurred at that intersection that involved the same circumstances as the two-car crash Thursday morning: a northwest-bound driver on Rt. 33 failing to yield while turning left onto Johnson Road. Two of those six crashes occurred in the past several weeks.
A total of 17 crashes, from all causes, have occurred at that intersection in the same five-year period, Conley said.
In all of Athens County, he said that 823 crashes have occurred on U.S. Rt. 33 in the past five years.
In response to Thursday morning’s crash at Johnson Road and Rt. 33, Athens City Schools Supt. Gibbs Thursday afternoon confirmed that the intersection has been an issue for many years.
School officials anticipate the situation at the intersection growing worse in the fall of 2022 “with all Grade 4-6 students attending The Plains location” exacerbating traffic volume, Gibbs said.
I say temporarily close the intersection now. While there may be concerns about increased traffic congestion in The Plains, that traffic isn't traveling at highway speeds and therefore not crashing at highway speeds. Following the closure, ODOT studies and public input should happen regarding the future of the intersection.
