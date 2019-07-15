A Nelsonville woman convicted of a second-degree misdemeanor in Athens County Common Pleas Court last Wednesday, July 10, was forced to surrender her Ohio police training certificate, meaning she’ll never again be allowed to work as a police officer in Ohio.
Amanda Humphrey, 43, of Nelsonville, pleaded guilty to a single second-degree misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business on Wednesday. She was sentenced to two years of non-reporting probation by Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang and was ordered to permanently surrender her Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) certificate. As part of a plea deal, two third-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence were dismissed, according to court records.
Humphrey was on duty as a police officer at Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens when she remotely erased the contents of her son’s cell phone while a criminal investigation was under way into multiple sexual assaults he had committed, a release from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office reads.
Amanda Humphrey’s son, Brandon Humphrey, 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month to four first-degree felony counts of rape, one third-degree felony count of sexual battery, and three fourth-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition (non-consensual sexual touching).
“Humphrey, while on duty as a police officer at the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens, Ohio, did remotely erase her son, Brandon Humphrey’s cell phone. Brandon Humphrey, age 19, was sentenced to nine (9) years in prison on June 28, 2019, for multiple sexual assaults,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a press release last week. “Amanda Humphrey will never again be allowed to work as a police officer.”
Blackburn previously said that Humphrey had changed her son’s social-media passwords to make it “more difficult for us to access those accounts via search warrant.”
A spring 2001 article in the Saint Louis University School of Law Journal explains that revocation of such state-issued certificates, like the OPOTA certification Amanda Humphrey carried, typically means that the officer in question loses the ability to serve in law enforcement in the state where they received the certification. However, the article does not mention how that affects the former officer's employment opportunities in others states.
