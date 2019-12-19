Flash power outages have been plaguing the Athens area over the past week or so, and especially this (Thursday morning). For example, every 10 or 15 minutes at the Athens Messenger/APG Ohio building in The Plains up until around 10 a.m., the power was going out for a second or two, then turning back on.

According to Scott Fuller, a spokesperson for AEP Ohio, the electric utility is aware of the "off and on" problem, and hopes to have it fixed today (Thursday).

Fuller said he was told that some of the company's power lines were damaged in a strong wind storm recently, and fixing them has been complicated by sub-freezing temperatures. The issue has been limited to three circuits in the Athens-Plains area, he said.

