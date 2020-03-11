Due to the recent State of Emergency issued by Governor DeWine in response to COVID-19, the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD) has decided to close Beacon School until March 30, according to a news release from the board.
However, the release said that breakfast and lunch will be delivered to Beacon students, including siblings who do not attend Beacon School, during this two-week period.
“We know some of our students rely on the meals they receive at school every day,” ACBDD Supt. Kevin Davis said in the release. “The decision to close the school was not an easy one, but it is in the best interest of those we serve. That said, we want to lessen the burden on our students and families as much as possible.
“Ensuring they continue to receive two solid meals each day during this unexpected break,” Davis continued, “is the least we can do. We also have the resources to extend this program to siblings who don’t attend Beacon. This is just the right thing to do in this situation.”
Deliveries will start on the morning of Monday, March 16. Specific plans for the food delivery are in the works. Families will be notified directly starting today, the release said, to gauge their interest in participating in this program.
Beacon School, like Ohio University and Athens City Schools, has been on spring break this week. Students were set to return on Monday, March 16. The school’s approximately 60 students are enrolled from all over the county.
“Thanks to our school cook, our dedicated drivers, our PTA, and the faculty department at the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities for working together to make this happen,” Davis said in the release.
This decision is just one of many steps taken by the ACBDD as a precautionary measure to help reduce the spread of the illness and protect the individuals served by the agency, according to the release. The ACBDD is a public agency charged with assisting over 700 of Athens County’s most vulnerable citizens, the release added.
Studies have shown that some individuals with developmental disabilities are at higher risk of facing complications from COVID-19 (or any illness). For this reason, the ACBDD has issued recommendations to the county’s provider agencies to limit social interactions as much as possible for the individuals they serve. Athens County’s provider agencies help individuals live their day-to-day lives and are critical to keeping individuals with developmental disabilities living safety in the community, according to the release.
The ACBDD stressed, however, that the decision to limit social interactions for each person should be made on an individual bases, in consultation with an individual’s guardian, provider, and interdisciplinary team. The ACBDD hosted an emergency provider agency meeting at Beacon School on Wednesday for any providers wishing to share information or coordinate plans.
In a letter addressed to ACBDD staff members, Davis states, “The more interaction we have with each other increases the possibilities of adversely affecting the individuals we serve.”
For this reason, some staff members will be given the flexibility of working from home during this period. Even with these adjustments, however, critical work functions will continue.
In addition, the ACBDD has canceled its annual Disability Awareness Festival, which was scheduled for next week Wednesday, March 18, at the Athens Community Center. Also, the start of the Community Center’s Unified Basketball League, which focused on bringing together people with and without disabilities to play basketball, has been postponed until at least April 2.
The ACBDD is encouraging everyone to continue monitoring the situation as new information is released. More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.
