Author’s note: This year is the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion in France and Operation Market Garden in Holland. It also marks the 75th anniversary of a local family’s involvement in these events, Fred Lee Tom and his wife Lucile, the grandparents of Fred Tom, who along with his wife Christine are the owners of Lamborn’s Studios. Though the four-part series that begins today focuses primarily on one specific family member, Bernard Tom, son of Fred Lee and Lucile and the uncle of Fred, and his involvement in the above two World War II actions, I hope it also will introduce readers to his parents, who are so deservedly a part of this story. – Bill Walker
In the evening of June 5, 1944, 17 soldiers of stick 77 (members of Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division), joined by 7,000 other paratroopers, lifted off in 425 C-47 transport planes from airfields throughout England. Dog, Easy and Fox Companies made up the 2nd Battalion. Easy Company was the subject of Stephen Ambrose’s book, “Band of Brothers” and the subsequent HBO series. These planes climbed into the dark sky over the English Channel for a combat jump into Normandy, France.
Among the soldiers of stick 77 was 20-year-old Bernard (“Bernie”) Tom, the son of Fred and Lucile Tom, who owned the Athens Diner, then located at 28 President St. Bernie had a brother Darrell. Darrell owned Lamborn’s Studio on South Court Street, now located on Stimson Avenue and owned by Bernie’s nephew Fred Tom and his wife Christine.
Two years earlier, Bernie had walked the halls of Athens High School. A popular kid with an ever-present infectious smile, Bernie was the starting right guard on Coach Harry Lackey’s football team. The 1942 “Arena” yearbook noted, “Weighing only 135 pounds, ‘Bernie’ made up for his lack of weight with a fighting determination to win. ‘Bernie’ played the greatest game of his life at Logan, sifting through the gigantic Chieftain line time after time to nab Logan backs.” Bernie also participated in intramurals and Four Square, and was a member of Hi-Y.
Climbing the steps from West State Street to the landing fronting the high school doors, Bernie entered the school building for the last time as a student. Taking the stairs to the second level, he walked over the wooden hallway floor, entering the auditorium as a soon-to-be graduate of the “Class of ’42.” Hearing his name called, he walked across the stage in his cap and gown with a dangling black and red tassel, the school colors, to receive his diploma, which granted him access to a lifetime of opportunities. Unfortunately, one of these opportunities would be participation in a life and death exercise attempting to arrest the worldwide spread of fascism.
After graduation, Bernie secured summer employment with the State of Ohio Highway Department. Thereafter, he joined the Goodyear Manufacturing Company work force in Akron.
Then, on Feb. 1, 1943, as a draftee at Fort Hayes in Columbus, he stood, and raising his right hand, recited the oath leading to induction into the United States Army. He was no longer Bernard Tom, a civilian who a few months earlier may have been found on Court Street sitting in Quick’s, McKee’s or Cline’s Drug Stores drinking a Coca-Cola or a favorite flavored phosphate served in a tall soda glass; at Zenner’s purchasing a dress shirt and slacks; or, hopefully unbeknownst to his father, tending to business bent over the grill at the Athens Diner, enjoying a cheese burger at the Spot Restaurant. On Saturday nights when the uptown stores stayed open late, he might have been found strolling Court and the adjoining streets with his friends or taking in a “picture show” at either the Ohio or Schine’s Athena cinemas.
He was now Private Bernard Tom. Only 19 years old, he was undoubtedly intimidated by the unfamiliar surroundings and the constant delivery of military commands and orders in a language foreign to any new draftee. Bernie’s future existence would be dependent upon how quickly and thoroughly he learned a new set of survival techniques and instincts drilled into him in only a few short weeks by a military cadre who understood the life and death consequences of a recruit’s failure to understand their instruction. Bernie would learn that his lifeline to survival in this new world would be those individuals he trained and served with. He would quickly find a camaraderie that would develop into a lifelong brotherhood with his fellow soldiers, soldiers with whom he might have had nothing in common or might have even disliked in civil life.
Bernie immediately left Fort Hayes for military training in installations in the South, concluding stateside training with jump school instruction at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Completion led to an assignment with Fox Company of the 101st Airborne Division. His real training, though, would come in England: preparation for the Normandy Invasion.
Bernie joined Fox Company in the village of Aldbourne, England, 75 miles west of London. Arrival commenced a rigorous 21-month period of maneuvers in preparation for a military operation, the identity of which remained a secret. These maneuvers introduced the soldiers to new and additional equipment and ground tactics they would use and be required to execute during the operation.
Although the importance of the training would have been apparent to Bernie by its nature and intensity, it became even more so when, two days after his 20th birthday, he participated in a March 23, 1944 jump observed by Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Lt. Gen. Omar Bradley, and the 101st Airborne’s own Maj. Gen. Maxwell Taylor, Brig. Gen. Don Pratt and Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe. This exercise was termed the “Churchill” or “Ike” Jump. After the paratroopers touched ground and secured their parachutes, Churchill and Eisenhower interfaced with them. The Athens High School graduate was among these paratroopers.
Disclosure of the mission came on May 30. Bernie learned Fox Company would be involved in a parachute jump over Normandy, France, with the specific objective of securing the small village of Pouppeville, lying a short distance behind Utah Beach on which American troops were to land. A road ran from Pouppeville to the beach. Fox Company was to secure the road to prevent German reinforcement of the beach during the assault and from fleeing the area after an Allied foothold was achieved.
It was the early evening of June 5. The members of stick 77 either stood or sat in their soon-to-depart planes under the weight of over 100 pounds of military equipment. Those soldiers with specialized assignments, i.e. a mortar man, would have carried additional equipment. Some of these specialized troops carried weight in excess of 200 pounds. Many of those encumbered by the weight of this equipment struggled to climb the one step into the planes and had to receive assistance from fellow troopers or Army Air Corps crew members. Just before midnight, the fully loaded C-47s headed out over the Channel toward Normandy flying in the V of V’s formation. After this jump, Churchill and Eisenhower would not be present to greet Bernie and the soldiers of Fox Company.
Editor’s note: Bill Walker of Athens is a history enthusiast concentrating on the Civil War era and its participants. He took a break from this period to submit this series on Bernard Tom.
