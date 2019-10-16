Author’s note: This year is the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion in France and Operation Market Garden in Holland. It also marks the 75th anniversary of a local family’s involvement in these events, Fred Lee Tom and his wife Lucile, the grandparents of Fred Tom, who along with his wife Christine are the owners of Lamborn’s Studios in Athens. Though the four-part series that began Sept. 19 focuses primarily on one specific family member, Bernard Tom, son of Fred Lee and Lucile and the uncle of Fred, and his involvement in the above two World War II actions, I hope it also will introduce readers to his parents, who are so deservedly a part of this story. – WW
The banner headline across page 5 of the Oct. 27, 1944 Athens Messenger read, “Bernard Tom, Paratrooper, Killed in Action in Holland on October 9” and that his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lee Tom, S. Congress Street, had been informed the day before. The article did not relate how he was killed – by a mortar round (he probably did not hear due to the intensity of the noise generated by the battle) that landed directly on Bernie’s machine gun position, killing him and his two companions. (The date of his death is in dispute depending on what time is accepted. Some historians believe his death occurred prior to midnight on the 8th, others after midnight on the 9th. This writer believes it was the 8th and that the date of death was incorrectly listed as the 9th, the date his body was recovered).
The Messenger article also reported that the couple’s son Dana was then serving in the Army Air Force as a B-17 radio operator. Dana participated in the Allied flights from India over the “Hump” of the Himalaya Mountains to resupply the Chinese war effort and American military units. The operation lost almost 600 planes and over 1,600 personnel killed or missing. Dana would not be one of the 1,600; he survived the war.
A May 1st 1944 letter gives an insight into the relationship between Bernie and his parents. Bernie wrote, “PS-I think your (sic) the swellest folks a guy could ever have. I love you both more than you’ll ever know.” Bernie’s letters are in the collections of Jennifer Holik, the historian with the World War II Research and Writing Center in Amstelveen, Netherlands. In this collection, the last letter from Bernie to his parents is dated Sept. 15, 1944. Bernie’s parents in a June 11, 1945, letter to the military reference receipt of a letter dated five days before he was killed, its whereabouts unknown.
Holik’s synopsis of his letters in the Center’s articles about Bernie reveals that a dear, caring and loving relationship existed between Bernie and his parents, which may explain his father’s near obsession to secure his personal possessions. The personal effects they first received were Bernie’s billfold, yellow metal ring, spoon, comb, miscellaneous photos and papers, address book, red handkerchief, and several types of currency.
These effects were probably left behind in England by Bernie when he left for Holland. Fred Lee and Lucile knew there were other items. After initial efforts at identifying and acquire them, they enlisted the help of Congressman Thomas A. Jenkins. On June 11, 1945, Fred Lee wrote a heart-wrenching letter to the Army. In it, the emotional attachment he and his wife must have had to what they believed were Bernie’s missing personal items is evident.
Bernie died proudly and heroically fighting for his country. They wanted these items that both defined him as well as his proud and historic military service. Fred Lee specifically identified Bernie’s dog tag and “expert riflemans [sic] pin, a paratroop [sic] emblem and ribbons for two invasions (Normandy & Holland), and a presidential citation for his unit in Normandy action, 2 bronz [sic] stars and a very fine fountain pen – with which he wrote us a letter just 5 days before he was killed, a nice ring, and an extra fine wrist watch.”
The pen with which Bernie wrote was of special sentimental and emotional attachment to his parents. They could no longer gaze, touch or hold him. If they could get these items, it would create for them this lost connection to their son. The records do not reflect that Fred Lee and Lucile ever received them; the pen and watch were most likely on Bernie when he was killed. As with Bernie, these items were taken from them by a mortar round, severing all connection to their beloved son.
Bernie’s death was so traumatic for Lucile that she would not permit his name to be spoken in her presence. Even her grandson – named Bernard Bruce Tom by his father in honor of Bernie – went by the name Bruce in respect for his grandmother’s suffering.
Fred Lee and Lucile would have to make one more anguishing decision – where should their son be laid to rest? Bernie was initially interned in a temporary military cemetery in Molenhoek, Holland (where 40 years later, a farmer working a field where the cemetery once was found Bernie’s dog tag). Notified in October 1945 that a permanent cemetery in Margraten, Holland, was ready for the burials of soldiers killed in Europe, Fred Lee and Lucile had to make a decision: should Bernie’s body be returned to Athens or buried in the county where he was killed?
In correspondence with the Army, they raised concerns about future care and upkeep of his grave and the percentage of families bringing their sons home. If buried there, would he be alone? After months of agonizing deliberation, the decision was made to bury Bernard “Bernie” Tom in the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margraten, Holland – side-by-side in brotherhood with those who also died in the pursuit of a just and honorable cause: peace. With this decision, Fred Lee and Lucile made the Tom family’s final ultimate sacrifice.
Post Script: Today, Bernie’s grave is one of many graves in the Netherlands American Cemetery “adopted” by the Dutch. Every Memorial Day Johan Vonwarrt and other Dutch citizens participate in ceremonies at the cemetery. Johan always displays a picture of Bernie, the American and Dutch flags, and Bernie’s story on his grave. There is a waiting list of individual to succeed those currently tending to these “adoptive” graves. The Dutch have not forgotten the American sacrifices restoring their freedoms.
