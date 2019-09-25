Author’s note: This year is the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion in France and Operation Market Garden in Holland. It also marks the 75th anniversary of a local family’s involvement in these events, Fred Lee Tom and his wife Lucile, the grandparents of Fred Tom, who along with his wife Christine are the owners of Lamborn’s Studios in Athens. Though the four-part series that began Sept. 19 focuses primarily on one specific family member, Bernard Tom, son of Fred Lee and Lucile and the uncle of Fred, and his involvement in the above two World War II actions, I hope it also will introduce readers to his parents, who are so deservedly a part of this story. – WW
A written narrative will never give justice to what occurred to Bernie Tom and the men of Fox Company on June 6, 1944. One had to be there to fully grasp what happened to these boys who were that day, and for the three weeks that followed, 19-, 20- and 21-year-old veteran soldiers. No amount of training prepared them for the horrendous reality that awaited them as their C- 47 transports left behind the English Channel and began their approaches to the designated Normandy drop zones.
On Bernie’s “stick” (a term for a load of paratroopers in one aircraft who are prepared for a drop), a soldier would later relate that he did not see any outward signs of anxiety or emotional distress. They were all resolute in the belief that the Normandy Invasion would start the ringing of the death knell for Germany. This calmness, though, changed when the planes started their flight over the Cotentin/Cherbourg Peninsula of France.
Eight planes carried Fox Company, each transporting one stick generally consisting of 16 or 17 soldiers. Over Normandy, the planes tried to fly at altitudes between 400 and 700 feet to minimize the time the paratroopers would remain in the air between exiting the plane and landing. This low-altitude flying presented its own set of hazards to the paratroopers.
The planes immediately encountered heavy German anti-aircraft artillery flak and gunfire, which not only struck, but also penetrated many of the planes, causing a number of them to crash with paratroopers on board. As the planes executed sharp turning maneuvers to avoid the flak and gunfire, the paratroopers were thrown from side to side. A number of the men standing fell; some under the weight of their equipment were unable to stand again even with assistance. Those unable to stand had to crawl to the jump door, leaving the plane torso first. It is no wonder the paratroopers wanted a quick exit from the planes. They were flying coffins.
These dangers were only the beginning. The pilot of the C-47 transporting Fox Company’s stick 81 reported that as the plane approached the drop zone it broke out of a cloud bank. To his horror, illuminated by a German spotlight, a paratrooper who had jumped from another plane was descending in the flight path under a fully deployed parachute. The pilot immediately took evasive measures to avoid flying into the defenseless soldier.
Conditions continued to worsen for Bernie and the paratroopers. Maneuvers by the planes to avoid anti-aircraft flak and gunfire, lack of on-board navigational aids, flying through cloud banks obstructing visual observation of land-based directional monuments, loss of visual contact with other formation planes, and the failure of some Pathfinder paratroopers (who jumped into Normandy prior to the invasion) to identify, by illumination, the drop zones led many of the planes, including Bernie’s, to fly off course. This resulted in paratroopers landing outside of designated landing zones.
Many units and soldiers were separated, left lost and alone without support in a countryside infested with Germans. Some linked up with other units and divisions. The paratroopers who found themselves in this situation were fortunate. Many never landed alive, shot as they descended. Bernie was one of the fortunate ones.
Bernie’s stick landed four miles south of the intended landing zone. Part of the landing area was over water. No matter the depth, a water landing when weighted down by equipment meant almost certain drowning unless the paratrooper jettisoned his equipment before landing. The water was a flooded pasture. Two paratroopers, unable to release their equipment, drowned.
Except for one man whose whereabouts was unknown until days later and two whose injuries incapacitated them, the surviving men found themselves in three groups: the three injured men, Bernie with two members of his stick, and a group of seven. They were unaware of the others’ existence or whereabouts.
Before the sun rose, Bernie’s group headed out. Passing through hedgerow after hedgerow, they came upon downed gliders and 30-40 soldiers. One of them was Brig. Gen. Don Pratt, assistant division commander of the 101st, an observer of the “Churchill” or “Ike” jump in which Bernie had participated. He was dead, the highest ranking Allied officer killed on D-Day.
Moving on, they arrived at a farmhouse in which the 506th Regimental headquarters was established. After checking in, they were ordered to go into the countryside to find any straggling soldiers and direct them to the farmhouse. A firefight ensued with a German machine-gun crew, Bernie’s first enemy engagement. It would not be his last.
Occupying Pouppeville, Fox Company and the battalion were directed to secure German occupied areas lying to the south. From June 7-11, Fox Company engaged the Germans in various villages and the locks on the Douve River. On the evening of June 11, Bernie and the rest of the company advanced on Carentan, a vital transportation artery connecting Utah Beach to inland France. The next morning they entered the town and after street-to-street and building-to-building fighting, secured the town.
June 13th would be a day of desperate fighting for Fox Company. Just after daylight, a German tank division counterattacked to retake Carentan. Initially, a tank with infantry support engaged Fox Company, followed by additional tanks with accompanying paratroopers. Fox Company and the rest of the platoon attempted to fill a gap in the defensive line to halt the advance. A call was made to the battalion commander with an urgent request for immediate tank support. Bernie and his company were facing a German counteroffensive spearheaded by 17th SS Panzergrenadier Division and paratroopers – the ”Iron Fist Division.” This fight would be termed the “Battle of Bloody Gulch” and is depicted in both Stephen Ambrose’s book and the subsequent HBO series “Band of Brothers.”
In response to the plea, tanks from the Second Armored Division were sent in support. The German counteroffensive was repelled, but at a high cost to Fox Company. Bernie lost three friends, 22 others were wounded and evacuated from the field. Of the remaining, over two dozen had shrapnel wounds and injuries treatable in the field.
The end of June saw the remnants of Fox Company on Utah Beach. After a day on the beach, Bernie and the rest of Fox Company loaded onto a Loading Ship Tank for the return trip across the English Channel to their camp in Aldbourne. It would not be a one-way trip.
Part 3 of this series will appear in the Oct. 3 Athens NEWS.
