This is the Readers Digest-like condensed version of the History of Athens Halloween, or if you will, the “Best of” Athens Halloween History. The long version has grown like a radioactive freak into a massive 9,000-word epic, and while we wish we had sufficient advertising to run the whole thing, alas, this is 2016 and we don’t.
So we’ve picked out some of the more interesting years for your reading pleasure. Please feel free to use your imagination to fill in the details in the omitted years.
We will start with the beginning, which Athens NEWS Editor and Publisher Terry Smith attended (though lamentably hardly remembers).
(Former Athens NEWS staffer Richard Heck wrote the original version of this history, and we’ve just been tacking on annual summaries eve since.)
1974: The beginning
“Last night’s full moon brought out all the crazies who took time off from their revelry … and halted traffic on Court Street in front of the courthouse.”
The above quote appeared as a caption for a front-page picture of costumed partiers who trapped a semi-truck on Court Street. The date was Oct. 31, 1974.
According to an Ohio University Post report after that 1974 incident, the uptown bar crowd — decked out in costumes — attempted to trap the semi-truck’s delivery to an ice cream store on West Union Street as the costumed students took over the street “for close to two hours around midnight.”
Little did anyone suspect that the two-hour street takeover by Ohio University students on that historic Tuesday night would start an annual Halloween celebration. After years of stonewalling, the city administration has finally given up opposing the Halloween celebration.
Some of the ugliness associated with later Halloween parties also made an appearance on that warm evening in 1974.
The Post reported that several men “wearing flannel shirts” took it upon themselves to assist police with controlling the crowd by arresting some of the celebrants, and got a little carried away. At one point, one of them threatened a celebrant saying, “Walk or I’ll break your arm.”
1976: Out of control
In 1976, crowds again took over Court Street, and, according to news reports, things got out of control, both on the part of participants and those attempting to control them. “A sometimes unruly Halloween crowd, at times numbering around 500, spilled into Court Street,” thePostreported.
After closing the street shortly after 11 p.m., the crowd threw bottles and firecrackers, and jumped on cars and kicked vehicles. “Most participants were students dressed in Halloween costumes,” the Messengerreported. More than 500 people partied on Court Street, while police arrested 15 participants.
Athens Police, who had wanted to clear the street of the illegal crowd, expressed anger with then-Mayor Donald Barrett, who had been photographed with some of the costumed students and had forbidden police from taking any action to stop the celebration. The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement, declaring they were “humiliated” by Barrett’s decision.
Calling for Barrett’s resignation, the police stated, “We feel there is no real law enforcement for politics.” Then-Police Chief Ted Jones stated the following week, “My men were humiliated and not allowed to do the job that is expected of them. They were forced to stand around and be physically and verbally abused.” Jones hinted that OU and the city’s bars were at least partly to blame.
Barrett, despite his involvement, took a stronger stance against the university. “Speaking in general, higher education has abdicated the serious responsibility of setting the tone and to create an environment where the people involved turned out a heck of a lot better than what we witnessed Saturday night.”
However, the mayor defended his action of preventing police from clearing the street, saying that the street should have been cleared but an “alternative” method was needed besides police force.
In retrospect, Barrett’s decision not to clear the street signaled a growing restraint on the part of the city — given that Athens had been rocked by bloody riots every spring quarter since the early ’70s. While the annual riots may have started as an outgrowth of student activism in the late ’60s and early ’70s, they deteriorated into raw expressions of frustration and antagonism between students and town police. The confrontations often ended with Athens Police, backed up by reinforcements from other southeast Ohio police departments, donning riot gear and spraying the crowd with large wooden pellets and tear gas, and receiving flying bricks in return.
The mayor’s actions on that evening in 1976 could be credited as one of the origins of the modern Halloween street party in Athens, while at the same time it marked the beginning of the end of the spring riots. Through the efforts of several campus and community organizations, the spring riots disappeared two years later in 1978.
Halloween, however, continued to grow.
1977: Organized
In 1977, after two years of illegal street takeovers, impromptu parties and a lot of community discussion, both the city and the university attempted to organize the festivities. Early in the fall, Athens City Council passed a resolution closing the street and endorsing an “official Halloween celebration.” University officials took charge of the event and planned a variety of activities.
One possible reason for the sanctioned event was the fact that OU’s Homecoming coincided with Halloween in 1977. Although a previous homecoming in 1975 occurred during Halloween and no street takeover took place, city and university officials cannot be blamed for wanting to take no chances after the chaos of 1976.
After the street was blocked off at dusk, an “all campus/community costume judging contest” was held at Baker Center and music was provided to the crowd from a large stage constructed in front of the Athens County Courthouse.
Shortly after midnight, the OU Marching 110 paraded through the crowd, led by then-Dean of Students Carol Harter, who was dressed in appropriate green and white as an OU cheerleader. On the heels of the band, OU’s Food Services rolled in a 4-by-8 foot cake, which was then immediately sliced into 2,300 pieces for the crowd. OU’s then-President Charles Ping and Provost Neil Bucklew reportedly attended the party.
Athens police estimated the crowd at 7,000, while Barrett placed the figure 1,000 higher. A total of 65 people were arrested. Eight of those 65 were OU students.
1978: FOP cries foul
The city and university once again sanctioned uptown revelry the following year in 1978 — and the event grew larger.
Discord over a Halloween street party surfaced as soon as plans for the event were announced, however. The Fraternal Order of Police stated publicly that the party placed a tremendous workload on the police, city and university, and it “inconvenienced” the community. The police also expressed concern that the Halloween party possessed the “potential for destruction and disaster.”
Officials estimated that 12,000 attended what was later tagged as “the largest uptown street party in the history of the city.” Police arrested 124 people over the weekend, 14 of them OU students. Approximately 28 percent of those arrested listed their college address as Columbus, lending support to the belief that the event attracted a large contingent from Ohio State.
The night was described as “relatively quiet,” with “minimal damage.” However, the large crowd and the arrest figures frightened many city and university officials, who cited the large out-of-town contingent as a deterrent to any future parties.
Police Chief Jones stated that the event “borders on the uncontrollable.” Police Sgt. Ernie Antle was cut on the head during an altercation and received six stitches, the Post reported.
1982: Goin’ south
Capitalizing on the success of the South Green Council, Joel Rudy, who later became dean of students at OU, joined the “Halloween Party diversion” game in 1982, this time calling the South Green function, “Halloween — the Night You’ll Go South.” Some 10,000 people did go south, but either they didn’t stay the entire night, or official crowd estimates for Halloween were way off mark.
The Athens NEWSestimated the uptown crowd the night of “Halloween-South, Part II” to be somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 partiers, though all evening steady streams of costumed revelers wandered between the legal South Green party and the illegal Court Street bash. This may have marked the first time that The Athens NEWSentered the now-annual Halloween crowd guessing game, with the city and university always coming up with substantially lower crowd estimates than those advanced by NEWSPublisher Bruce Mitchell. (In recent years, everybody has pretty much agreed that the crowds are gigantic.)
1983: Simmering down
“The celebration came off with no noteworthy calamities,” The Athens NEWSreported on Oct. 30, 1983, about that year’s Halloween party.
According to police estimates, 10,000 partiers roamed Court Street in every conceivable type of costume from Ronald Reagan, Playboy bunnies and nuns to renditions of Mr. T and swarms of Killer Bees, courtesy of the then-nascent “Saturday Night Live.” Long-time Athenians said it was one of the most peaceful Halloweens in recent years, and police officers on duty admitted the crowd seemed less rowdy than the previous year.
Police called the crowd “generally well-behaved,” but some vandalism and damage did occur.
In an article the following Thursday (shown here on this page), The NEWS ran the headline, “City, OU Officials Contend Halloween on the Wane.”
Future years would render that prediction as the worst case of wishful thinking in history.
1984: Lil’ Bo Peep
In an effort to fill the void left by the departure of both the university and the city from Halloween planning, a group of Athens business people banded together to form the Athens Clean and Safe Halloween Committee.
One rumor that night maintained that an escaped lunatic dressed as Little Bo Peep would conduct a mass murder (some versions said at a sorority house).
“When you get this many people in here and 20 or 30 Bo Peeps (which became a popular costume), people get scared,” said Ptl. Jerry Elgin. However, none of the Bo Peeps was reported to have conducted any mass murders, and the rumor has resurfaced every year since.
Police did have to contend with a rash of bomb threats but no bombs exploded.
Dean of Students Rudy, who was just coming into his own as the university’s point man on Halloween, was critical of the party. “It has continued to be the kind of event that OU and Athens just can’t handle,” Rudy told the Post. “It attracts people from out of town who just don’t give a damn about this community. We find ourselves faced with hordes of people, many of whom are drunk and disorderly. Many students I talked with, especially freshmen, talked about how boring it was. After so many years, the fun may have gone out of it.”
Subsequent years proved Rudy wrong.
1985: More Plans
For the second consecutive year, the Clean and Safe Halloween Committee took charge in hopes of guaranteeing a safe and clean celebration. Besides the printing and distribution of a flier informing visitors about the dos and don’ts, portable toilets, and clean-up after the party, the committee sponsored a children’s costume party and provided live entertainment.
Official crowd estimates were placed at 8,000, and the Messengerreported that more than four city blocks of Court and Union streets were taken over by the crowd. Police arrested 103 participants for misdemeanor violations, while another 72 were cited for various infractions but not jailed. Police also reported that vandalism was up from the previous year.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., when the crowd was beginning to leave uptown for home, a spectacular fire broke out at OU’s Peden Stadium, which pulled police officers off the street and committed the city’s entire fire department to battle the blaze. The fire, which lasted more than six hours and caused more than $350,000 damage, was determined later
1987: Record crowd
“Halloween already is beginning to haunt city council,” the Post wrote on Sept. 29, 1987. The reason for the early interest in the event was that Bruce Mitchell and Pat Sauber, co-chairs of the Clean and Safe Halloween Committee, approached city council in September with the idea of actually closing the street and making the street party legal.
The purpose of a legal street closing and sanctioned party was to create a focal point for the event, Mitchell said. With the street closed, the committee offered to construct a bandstand across the north end of the street, with the idea that the crowd would be dispersed over a wider area.
Council ended up approving the measure to close the street by a vote of 6 to 1. However, Mayor Ed Beckett vetoed the ordinance less than one week before the event, preventing city council from overriding his decision.
Beckett’s veto didn’t stop the committee from continuing with its plans, however.
The Halloween committee scheduled plans for the Secure Parking lot, including an expanded children’s program, bands and portable toilets, along with free transportation to and from Athens County Fairgrounds.
Both city and committee officials agreed that the party was the celebration’s largest crowd in its controversial history, with more than 12,000-15,000 in attendance — according to official estimates. The Halloween committee leaders, of course, estimated that twice that number participated in the event over the course of the evening. “I’d say it was the biggest crowd to date, organized or not,” said police Lt. Rick Mayer, who estimated the crowd size as “too large.”
Two young women bared their breasts to an encouraging crowd from an apartment window at 19-1/2 N. Court St. as the crowd was departing for home shortly before 2 a.m.
The crowd, which had been dwindling, reversed itself and swelled to a boisterous throng, hooting and hollering “beneath yon window ledge.” Police deflated the moment, however, when they raided the apartment from the rear and arrested the two women for disorderly conduct. This sort of thing would become common in future years.
1989: Politicking
Athens Mayor Sara Hendricker didn’t have to veto the closing of Court Street for Halloween ’89; City Council did it for her.
In an Oct. 2 meeting that Her Honor chose not to attend, council split 3-3 over whether the south end of Court Street should be closed and a bandstand erected. Because Council President Steve Kropf was acting for Hendricker in her absence, he couldn’t cast the tie-breaking vote, and the motion limped off to the Halloween ordinance graveyard with its forebears. (Hendricker had promised to veto if it passed anyway.)
Then, in an effort to head the unofficial Halloween party off at the pass, Hendricker shelled out $200 of city money to place ads in several college newspapers around the state, hinting that Athens might not be the most hospitable place to party away the Halloween weekend.
Though the ads didn’t specifically say, “Don’t come,” they pointed out how very dutiful Athens Police officers can be when enforcing, say, parking regulations. Dailies such as the Akron Beacon Journal also picked up on the story. The usual exchange of pleasantries among interested local parties followed:
Bruce Mitchell: “(The ads) may bring more people — the wrong type of people.”
Hendricker: “He can mouth off all he wants.”
The more things change …
When the party finally came off, it was … fair to middling, as these things go. The street fell minutes after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a few more people were arrested than in 1988, and crowd estimates ranged from a conservative 8,000 (Athens Police Department) to an optimistic 25,000 (Bruce Mitchell).
1990: It’s official!
Finally, an official Halloween bash!
With a snip of the scissors and a snipe at the mayor, the Athens Clean and Safe Halloween Committee closed down Court Street and opened up the city to a sanctioned Halloween in 1990.
The Athens city police department placed the crowd size on Court Street at an estimated 12,000 during the peak hour of 11 p.m. to midnight. However, in a press release, the police stated that a crowd “that may have been equal to the crowd uptown” wandered in the three-block area adjacent to Court Street — adding up to a total Halloween attendance of some 24,000.
“That’s probably without a doubt the worst crowd estimate since Custer,” said committee co-chair Bill Bias, who placed the crowds to a number around 30,000 to 35,000 at its peak. Total Halloween attendance probably came close to 50,000, he argued.
Arrests were down from the previous year’s 154 arrests to 113 Saturday night. Forty-one arrests were made as opposed to 70 in 1989. About one-third of the arrests were OU students.
1992: Big crowds
Good weather, good music and good food combined to make Halloween 1992 in Athens the biggest in the event’s 18-year history.
The Clean and Safe Halloween Committee placed the record-breaking crowd at 20,000 to 30,000. With police estimating the crowd at around 25,000, 1992 marked a significant change in the traditional gap between committee estimates (high) and police estimates (low). From this point until the most recent Halloween, the police estimates — at least in the estimation of Halloween supporters — would be more realistic.
For the third year running, Halloween was sanctioned by Athens City Council.
1994: A bit warmer
The warmest Halloween weather in years brought out almost 30,000 partiers to the Court Street bash and racked up a record number of arrests.
Eighty-seven people were arrested Friday night and 210 Saturday night. The 297 arrests greatly outweighed 1993’s 182 arrests and 1992’s 141 arrests.
Athens Police Chief Rick Mayer blamed the number of arrests on the 30,000-plus crowd that he said was “more antagonistic” than previous years and spread out along side streets.
1997: Indecent exposure
The size of the 1997 Halloween block party crowd — estimated at more than 30,000 — and the number of arrests — 318 for Friday and Saturday night — didn’t change much from the previous year’s party, police officials reported. But a notorious new trend popped up. Seemingly in the spirit of Mardi Gras, many revelers clamored for young women on second-story Court Street balconies to bare their bosoms, and a few of them happily obliged. A few males also reportedly got into the act, with their … um, well, you know.
In one particular incident, when a reveler exposed herself after 20 minutes of crowd coaxing, a mob on North Court Street around Zachary’s Delicatessen went into a frenzy, reportedly coming close to pressing into, and breaking, a storefront window. The police responded by wading into the crowd on foot and horseback to break up the crowd. Businesses in the area also reportedly had to usher people out their back doors to relieve the pressure of the mob.
The next day, Athens Police Chief Rick Mayer acknowledged that people in second-story windows exhibiting “nude behavior” and dropping things repeatedly incited the Halloween crowd.
The police chief, a persistent critic of the street party over the years, also expressed concerns about the lack of organization surrounding the party.
1999: Giant pumpkin
The uptown crowd for Halloween ’99 was reportedly one of the bigger ones in history, as befitted the Last Halloween of the Millennium. Only 68 people were arrested in connection with the Halloween festivities on Saturday and Sunday — the second-lowest number on record. Total arrests were also lower than usual, with 284 Friday and Saturday.
One new and useful wrinkle in the Halloween ‘99 celebration was the involvement of city safety teams, which provided directions to partiers, gave information on what behaviors are and are not legal, and alerted police officers to fights and other problems.
Another new Halloween tradition that debuted last year was the giant pumpkin, a large facsimile gourd that descended slowly at midnight down the front of The Athens NEWSbuilding, similar to Times Square in New York on New Year’s Eve.
2001: Nicer all the time
In 2001 the uptown Halloween party continued to grow ever kinder, ever gentler. Going into the first Athens Halloween following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, local officials were a bit nervous, but luckily nothing terrible happened.
Just in case, a big warning siren was mounted atop the armory building at the north end of Court Street, which could have been used to warn partiers off the street in the event of a disaster.
Based partly on their fears that such a huge crowd could potentially be a target for terrorism, local police deliberately aimed to keep the party mellow and the arrests low. They succeeded admirably, hauling only 47 revelers to the slammer on Saturday. County Sheriff Vern Castle called the Halloween crowd possibly the best behaved he’d ever seen. Group hug, you big galoots.
2003: Trouble, lots of trouble
Halloween in 2003 sported a big black eye, and it wasn’t the kind you put on with makeup.
The uptown party itself, ironically enough, was mostly a happy, mellow event. It was after the streets were cleared that things got hairy. Athens Mayor Ric Abel called it his worst Halloween in eight years on the job.
Reported problems that took place after midnight Saturday included a multiple stabbing on Columbus Road, the attempted theft of a car from some Kent State visitors, two young women being dragged behind an SUV on Court Street, and what police described as a “riot” in the Mill-Stewart-Palmer streets neighborhood shortly after 5 a.m., which was broken up by officers in riot gear.
According to police accounts, a series of five fires were set, using couches and other materials, and bottles and other items were thrown at officers and firefighters. Extra officers were called in to control the situation while the last fire was put out, the report said, though the crowd kept heaving projectiles at officers from rooftops and darkened yards.
Finally, city officers with backup from OU Police and other agencies donned riot gear and drove the crowd back into houses. Rioters rolled one car and tried to roll another, police said.
Ohio University and city officials began working together closely to try to make sure such things don’t happen in the future, and new OU President Roderick McDavis and his wife have said they want to “defuse” the celebration.
2005: To fence or not to fence
As Halloween 2005 approached, Athens City Council members toyed with the idea of throwing up a fence around the whole shootin’ match and charging admission. After toying, however, they dropped the idea, which generated little enthusiasm from the public, and which they estimated would have cost some $20,000 to implement.
Sans enclosure or tickets, the event drew a crowd that police described as “smaller but more belligerent” than that of 2004. A total of 128 people got arrested – 33 Friday, 95 Saturday – and police responded to 14 fights and three assaults on the second night of the weekend.
2008: Finally, a beer garden!
Halloween 2008 enjoyed some of the biggest crowds in several years, no doubt helped along by near perfect weather — balmy but dry.
As in 2007, though, Athens Police reported a relatively mellow Saturday night, with 53 arrests (as usual not counting the liquor agents’ haul).
Police, however, did note concerns about the growing number of people congregating in the Mill/Palmer Street student neighborhoods.
This was the first year where a beer garden was operating, on East Union Street between the food buggies and old Baker Center. Organizers reported few problems resulting from the beer sales, though the monetary haul didn’t do as much to defray Halloween expenses as officials had hoped. They predicted, however, that the beer garden will perform better in future years now that they’ve had a trial run.
2010: Evangelist gets assaulted
Athens Halloween 2010 was another relatively routine block party, with law enforcement describing it as “uneventful” and “calm” while also acknowledging that the crowds seemed bigger than the previous year.
Police made 78 arrests, with 63 of those being taken to the county jail in Nelsonville. This was up from the 2009 Saturday block party when Athens Police arrested 51 individuals. State liquor control officers made 45 alcohol-related arrests that evening, and 114 arrests during the overall weekend.
Noteworthy incidents in 2010 included a minor suspicious fire reported at the Athena Cinema, and an assault that took place on North Court.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Specialty Books, a passerby cursed an evangelist who was using a megaphone to exhort costumed revelers to repent and to decry homosexuality. The individual returned moments later and punched the evangelist in the face, before running into the crowd.
As for costumes, Lady Gaga seemed to be everywhere.
2012-15: The Halloweens start blending together
Not much differentiated the uptown Halloween parties between 2012 and 1015, though we took lots of great photos, many of which are in this issue.
2016
This year’s bash appeared to not be demonstrably different from recent years, still wild, but a far cry from the unlawful street takeovers of the ’70s and early ’80s before the city officially sanctioned the block party as a way of controlling what seemed to be inevitable.
Athens public information officer Ron Lucas reported Sunday morning that the Athens Police arrested 35 people on Saturday (and very early Sunday) and nine people on Friday in connection with the Halloween event (either uptown or in close-in student neighborhoods where large parties corresponded with the uptown bash). The OU Police Department arrested 69 people total on Friday and Saturday.
These numbers closely resemble 2015’s arrest totals for each agency – 44 for APD and 69 for OUPD (just a coincidence regarding OU’s numbers, Lucas said). There were two arrests for assaults on police officers, the OU Police reported.
The Ohio Investigative Unit (undercover state liquor-control agents) charged 11 people Friday and about 50 people Saturday night, compared with 20 people Friday and 63 people Saturday last year.
While some attendees felt the block party was a little less wild than recent years, the unseasonably warm weather (low to mid-70s into the early evening) seemed to help coax many revelers out of the woodwork as the night wore on.
2017
Despite cold weather and rain early in the day, all manner of characters came out to play for the uptown Athens Halloween block party on Saturday, Oct. 28 – Rick and Morty from the AdultSwim show joined the likes of Hugh Hefner and his Playboy bunnies in strolling the bricks of uptown.
While people seemed to have a good time, the typically wild party seemed more subdued than usual this year.
Arrest numbers were far fewer this year for the Saturday festivities than 2016’s total, and substantially fewer than the hundreds of arrests the city has seen in prior years. The Halloween of 2017 was a far cry from the raucous takeover of the streets back in the 1980s, thanks in part to the city of Athens and Ohio University’s regulation of the event and the weekend (at significant cost, too – OU’s share is about $115,000 and Athens’ is about $70,000).
