A definitive guide for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Athens County

Trying to understand how to get the coronavirus vaccine can create a whirlwind of confusion for even the most dedicated of news readers given the decentralization of the entire process and the extremely limited supply of shots to go around.
Beginning this week in Ohio, people other than frontline health care workers are eligible to receive their first dose of a vaccine starting with residents age 80 and older. Though be warned: vaccine supply remains severely short and there is no guarantee that you’ll get a dose — even if you are of age.
Here’s all of the information we know about how you or a loved one can schedule an appointment to be immunized and what to expect after that first shot.
Am I eligible for a vaccine?
As part of Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccine distribution plan, Athens County residents age 80 or older can receive their first dose beginning the week of Jan. 19. In the weeks that follow other age groups and demographics will become eligible.
On the week of Jan. 25, residents age 75 or older and those with severe congenital or developmental disabilities can be immunized, although the state hasn’t yet defined what exactly constitutes eligibility for disabled people.
The week of Feb. 1, residents age 70 and older and employees of K-12 schools become eligible. The following week of Feb. 8 anybody age 65 or older can receive a vaccine.
Who becomes eligible after the week of Feb. 8?
Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan is scheduled to end following the week of Feb. 8 and it’s not clear which groups of people will be prioritized next, but The NEWS will provide more information as details are solidified.
Where do I schedule an appointment?
There are many providers in Athens County carrying the vaccine. Below is a list of them all with additional details on how they’re managing distribution since each is independently responsible for scheduling and appointments.
The Athens City-County Health Department
The Athens City-County Health Department, located 278 W. Union St. (740-592-4431), has said that people interested in receiving the vaccine who are at least 65 years old or have a congenital disability should call its office to be added to a vaccination interest list. Residents can also submit an interest form online.
Once your name is added to the list, the health department will eventually send you an automated phone call containing a phone number for a call center. You call the number provided to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, which will be administered in partnership with OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital at the new Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine building located 191 W. Union St. in Athens.
Adding your name to the list doesn’t guarantee you will immediately be given the opportunity to make an appointment. It’s not a “first come, first served” process, and receiving a dose is completely dependent on the amount of vaccine allotted to the department by the state at the time. After receiving the dose, the heath department will schedule an appointment for the second shot before you leave.
“Our vaccination site is very efficient and user friendly. Upon arrival there is a short medical screening check to ensure you are well that day, a quick stop at our registration table to verify your consent form is filled out properly, onto to the actual vaccination station to receive your vaccine and finally a required 15 minute stop for observation,” health department Administrator Jack Pepper said.
“All told, people should expect 25 to 30 minutes from start to finish. The Heritage Hall site offers ample parking, full ADA access, and plenty of space for observation and social distancing; not to mention a staff that has been preparing for mass vaccination events for decades.”
I got an appointment elsewhere before the health department called me. What should I do?
If you’re able to secure an appointment through another provider before the health department makes contact, call and let them know so they can schedule somebody else in your place.
Is there any benefit to getting my shot through the health department as opposed to other providers?
No. Where you get your shot is based solely on preference and availability.
Do I have to be an Athens County resident to get my vaccine through the Athens City-County Health Department?
No, but the Athens City-County Health Department strongly encourages out of county residents to check their local department’s vaccine availability first.
Shrivers Pharmacy
Shrivers Pharmacy and Wellness’ Athens and Nellsonville locations are combining their vaccine allocation and holding clinics each week at the Athens Community Center, located 701 E. State St. The clinics’ location may change in the future, but the first several will be at the community center, Shrivers Co-Owner Ben Holter said.
Patients can register online to get their shot from Shrivers starting each Monday at 10 a.m. If you’re unable to access the internet, the pharmacy is allowing people to call 470-447-9201 and have staff register them over the phone. But staffing is limited, so they encouraged online registration if you have the ability.
Once registered, patients should get a confirmation email with details regarding their appointment. After receiving the first dose, Shrivers will instruct patients to return four weeks later for the second.
If appointment registration isn’t open by 10 a.m. on Mondays, it means Shrivers isn’t yet sure of its vaccine allotment for the week. Holter recommended that patients periodically keep an eye on the pharmacy’s social media for updates.
Hopewell Health Centers Athens
People looking to schedule an appointment at Hopewell Health Centers Athens, located 90 Hospital Dr. (740-592-3091), can do so by calling the phone number listed and ask for Madison Sprankle, who will help schedule an appointment or place them on the waiting list. Patients can schedule an appointment for their second dose after receiving the first.
Hopewell Health Centers Nelsonville
Those looking to schedule an appointment at Hopewell Health Centers Nelsonville, located 1950 Mt. Saint Marys Dr. (740-797-2352), can do so by calling the phone number listed and select dial tone option 0. Patients can schedule an appointment for their second dose after receiving the first.
Kroger
Kroger is offering vaccine appointments at locations all across southeast Ohio, including the Athens, Nelsonville and Trimble stores. Outside of Athens County, the New Lexington and Logan stores are also offering shots if you’re willing to make the trip.
Appointments must be made online or by calling the grocery chain’s coronavirus line at 886-211-5320. Kroger will contact patients to notify them when the date for their second dose is approaching, a company spokesperson said. Beginning in February, the store will allow patients to schedule both the first and second doses.
