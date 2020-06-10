After a couple of weeks of no new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Athens County has new reported cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 22 confirmed cases were reported in Athens County.
The Athens City-County Health Department has shared the numbers of people recovered from the coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are four known active cases of the virus and 17 recovered cases, with one death (which occurred in mid-March).
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 499,019 individuals have reportedly been tested for the virus. Statewide, Ohio has 39,575 total COVID-19 cases and 2,457 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.
The ODH maintains a database filled with demographic information about confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. Demographic information about the four new cases has not been added to this database yet, but of the other confirmed cases in Athens County, 13 individuals who tested positive are female, and five are male. Five individuals are between the ages of 0 and 19; three between the ages of 20 and 29; two between the ages of 30 and 39; two between the age of 40 and 49; two between the ages of 40 and 49; two between the ages of 50 and 59; three between the ages of 60-69; and one between the ages of 70 and 79.
Athens City-County Health Department Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell previously told The Athens NEWS that the turn-around for coronavirus testing is about 30 minutes if somebody goes to the emergency room at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. For somebody tested at OhioHealth’s other facilities in Athens, the turn-around is typically 24-48 hours; the same goes for somebody tested at Holzer Health Systems’ facilities, Gaskell said.
As The Athens NEWS has previously reported, testing is not available on-demand at OhioHealth or any other local health-care agencies; people need to contact their doctor or health-care provider first, who will order a test if they believe it necessary.
The county’s department of health noted in a press release that as businesses and activities resume, visitors and participants may be required to wear a facial covering. There may be changes to service hours, or there may be signs or other environmental cues such as floor markings that guide how services will be provided.
The Center for Disease Control offers the following recommendations for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic: individuals who can stay in their homes should, for example. The CDC also recommends the use of face masks, the use of physical distancing measures, frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces, and washy hands with soap and hot water.
