When Athens resident, Holly Dallman, was a little girl, her parents instilled in her the belief that any circumstances in life that force people to experience suffering and inequality are unacceptable.
As a result, Dallman became a devoted humanitarian. Throughout her life, she has championed causes, and raised money, for organizations that have benefitted both her fellow man, as well as man’s best friend.
Born in Newport News, VA, Dallman grew up in what she describes as “a very progressive home.” She detailed how, “I was brought up to believe that just because I was a woman, that I could still do anything a man could do, and that all people are the same-regardless of the color their skin.”
Since Dallman’s father was a decorated military pilot, she was able to travel all over the United States and live in other countries like Germany and Holland.
Eventually, she married and started a family with her husband, Tom Medley. While they were living in Minneapolis, the couple also founded a lucrative jewelry company that sold their creations to 200 different stores.
Eager to escape the harsh midwestern winters, the couple decided to move to Athens in 1992. There, Tom made a living by painting houses while Dallman began doing some volunteer work for the Athens County Humane Society.
She also got involved with the group, Pound Rescues, that focussed on helping rescue dogs by cleaning them up, finding them suitable foster homes and attending to any medical issues they had.
Dallman also spearheaded a very successful rummage sale that helped raise money for this organization.
Then, in 1998, Hurricane Mitch ravaged Central American and became the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history. This tragic event left thousands of people in the country of Honduras without power, water and many of the basic necessities of life.
In response, Dallman came up with a plan to ship some much needed supplies to the Honduran people. She was also instrumental in helping them get the funds to secure a generator.
Dallman recalled, “The people there wanted their children to be able to know how to use a computer. But without any power that wasn’t possible. So, we were able to help them raise the money they needed to get one.”
Dallman has also been instrumental in raising funds for the Athens County Human Society’s Spay & Neuter Fund and the Athens Historical Society.
More recently, she took on her most ambitious project to date. This involved sending a 20ft storage container filled with much needed non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, medical supplies and protective items like helmets, goggles, knee pads and bullet-proof vests, to the Ukrainian people.
Last June, Dallman and Tom set up Little Wing Relief, an organization that dedicated itself too letting the community know what kind of supplies the Ukrainian people needed courtesy of LWR’s website: littlewingrelief.org.
Dallman noted that, “We are so grateful to Brent Hays. He donated the space in the back of the Market on State so that we could set up a donation center.”
Thanks to efforts of Dallman, her husband and the many volunteers the couple enlisted, that storage locker is finally being shipped to the Ukrainian people.
What’s Dallman’s next project?
This will be a rummage sale consisting of items that were donated-but not shipped-to the Ukrainian people that will take place sometime before Christmas. The proceeds from this sale will also be used to help the Ukrainian people.
Dallman admits that perhaps the greatest reward of being a humanitarian is the overwhelming sensation of gratitude she feels when one of her projects is completed.
She explained, “I’m so grateful that the shipment is finally on it’s way. But, in many ways I’m even more grateful for the volunteers who helped make this happen.”
She added, “Once I start a project, I need people behind me who really believe that I can actually pull something like this off.”
On a daily basis, Dallman focuses on being grateful for the simple things in life — like being able to turn on the kitchen faucet and have hot water come out, or to be able to flick a switch and have the lights in her home come on.
She explained, “These are the things that keep me grounded and prevent me from becoming just another greedy consumer.”
On the subject of volunteering, Dallman advises, “If you think you don’t have the time to do volunteer work, then in reality you probably don’t.”
Dallman elaborated that, “Many people think the only way to get involved in volunteer work is to start investing huge amounts of your time. But, that’s not always true. I tell people to start small by volunteering somewhere maybe one day a week.”
She specified that, “Even if all you have to spare is an hour, sometimes that’s all it takes to make a real difference in someone’s life.”
In conjunction, Dallman said, “You also need to find a cause that you’re passionate about. Because, if you come up against road blocks or challenges, your passion is what will keep you going — no matter what happens.”
Reflecting on the values her parents passed onto her, Dallman stated, “Right now there’s so much injustice in the world, and horrible things going on that I can’t do anything about. So, when I see an opportunity to help someone less fortunate than I am — I step up. That’s what really brings me joy in life.”
