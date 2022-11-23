Tom & Holly Picture

Pictured are Athens residents, Tom Medley and his wife, Holly Dallman. They are standing next to pallets full of donated items the couple collected that were recently shipped to help the Ukrainian people.

 Submitted Photo by Jamie Richardson

When Athens resident, Holly Dallman, was a little girl, her parents instilled in her the belief that any circumstances in life that force people to experience suffering and inequality are unacceptable.

As a result, Dallman became a devoted humanitarian. Throughout her life, she has championed causes, and raised money, for organizations that have benefitted both her fellow man, as well as man’s best friend.


