By Addison Wright
360 Journalist
NELSONVILLE — The first step felt like the ones he had taken before, the second was filled with more confidence.
Corbin Lowry climbed step after step until he reached the mid-way point, 20 feet up the powerline pole, and froze. His pulse raced and heart pounded as he took each step up.
“I basically just forced myself to do it,” he said.
Six months earlier, Lowry, 16, a junior at Tri-County Career Center in Powerline Technology sustained a collapsed lung as well as injuries to his back and wrist, after a 40-foot fall on the morning of Nov. 12.
Lowry spent six days in the hospital where he underwent two surgeries to place pins and a steel rod in his back. Those surgeries saved Lowry the hassle of wearing an external plastic back brace. Instead, he has a permanent 24-hour back brace until he undergoes another surgery to remove the hardware. Lowry was left with other souvenirs of his accident, including some extreme scars lining his spine, reminiscent of ones an extreme daredevil would have.
The day of Lowry’s accident started much like any other. However, the end of class came and many students stood around waiting for the bell.
Impulsive and bored, Lowry decided to climb up to the top one more time. As Lowry corkscrewed around the pole instead of climbing straight up, he lost track of how high up his belt was.
He flipped his belt up one last time, but to his surprise, the pole had ended. He was at the top and fell off the pole backwards.
“I thought I had more room than I did, and I came off the pole,” said Lowry.
Unlike the cliché, Lowry did not experience his life flash before his eyes during his fall.
Instead he remembers thinking nothing.
“I hit the ground and then they called the ambulance,” said Lowry.
He landed on his feet in a pile of mud, he then bounced, and his knees buckled. His spine compressed, said classmate Steve Sanders.
“Everything just went blank,” said Lowry.
He remembers it all, except for when he hit the ground.
“I wanted to come back. I wanted to climb right after the accident,” said Lowry.
Junior Powerline instructor Danny Sullivan got to Lowry as soon as he fell. He took off Lowry’s jacket, balled it up and propped it behind the student’s head so he wouldn’t choke on his own blood.
“After that, they called a Life Flight helicopter. I went to the hospital,” said Lowry.
While in transit Lowry saw no familiar faces, no family members. Although he was surrounded by paramedics, he felt completely alone. He was unable to do anything. Lowry fell from 40 feet. Doctors, friends and family say he’s lucky. When the statistics are shown, it’s just as scary as it seems to be.
LD50 is a measurement that states that if a person falls four stories or 48 feet, they would have about a 50 percent chance of survival. It’s almost like the flip of a coin. In this case, LD50 is at which height 50 percent of people die.
When Tri-County’s administration received news of the accident, their main priority was the safety of Lowry and those around him, which was of utmost concern according to Amanda Wiseman, Co-Director of the school.
Students in the program are required to complete an Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification course and safety instructions are given each day before students make climbs. Since the accident, additional safety precautions have been put in place.
“Crossbars have been added to each pole so that students can’t go over them,” said Wiseman.
When students climb they wear a climbing belt with tools, a hardhat, thick gloves and gaffs — large metal spikes attached to each leg by a brace to help secure footing.
In the immediate aftermath of the fall, Fire/EMS instructor Steve Green responded to the scene and used the skills obtained when he became a trained Emergency Medical Technician on Lowry. Lowry’s classmates were obviously shook.
“I watched him fall ...,” Sanders said.
“I felt scared and worried about Corbin,” said Travis Carr.
Lowry made it home from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving. Lowry was happy to be alive but also wanted to get back to class and back to climbing.
“It felt good when I got back. I was ready to climb, so excited,” said Lowry.
Most would be nervous to climb 40 feet in the air after falling as he did, and so was Lowry, but he enjoys being high in the air and able to see more than the average person.
Linemen are part of a dangerous profession.
They regularly climb to high elevations and can fall into an “autopilot” mode while climbing. According to national linemen surveys and utility company data from 2021, about 2,400 of 100,000 or three of 125 linemen suffer serious non-fatal injuries each year. Injuries vary from electrical burns to broken bones.
The community supported Lowry and his family with more than just thoughts and prayers. They received $1,980 from 38 donations on GoFundMe. This money went toward medical bills and transportation fees as well as supporting them while Lowry was out of work and school.
Chad Springer, principle of Lowry’s homeschool (Athens), donated $300 to the family’s fundraiser, and fellow teacher Penny Purdy donated $100.
Six months after the accident, Lowry finished his junior year back in the air.
“This hasn’t changed who I am.”
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.