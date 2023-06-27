Athens County Living Traditions is a series of events that focus on folkways — regionals traditions not learned in school, such as quilting, music, blacksmithing, leather working, etc.
Organizer Talcon Quinn said the monthly series is going on through September. The series is funded by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, through its Central Appalachia Living Traditions program.
"They came to a variety, handful of art groups from around Athens County and individual artists of Athens County and representative for Ohio University and said, 'What can you all do to help secure Athens as anchor community of Living Traditions?' So what we created was this event series we're trying to highlight, promote, demonstrate living traditions throughout our area," she said Saturday during the event at the Southeast Ohio History Center.
At the first event held in Albany, a collection of quilts was on display, there were musicians and crafters such as Benji Brite showed how to sew upholstery leather by making motorcycle seats.
"These will continue from the summer with creating a series of events focused on living traditions in Athens County," Quinn said.
On Saturday, Living Traditions focused on the Athens music scene.
"There's absolutely no way to deal with folkways without having music," Quinn said. "I feel like it's very important for us to take some time and start looking at the Athens scene, which is not just made up of the musicians, but also the promoters, the bookers, the artists who make the posters design the album and the participants."
Tentative future events include:
- July 29, Trimble.
- Aug. 16, Nelsonville.
- Sept. 30, Stewart.
