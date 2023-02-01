Little Fish Brewing Company announced Thursday that Becky Clark, executive chef at Little Fish Brewing Company, has been named a semifinalist nominee for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Great Lakes category.
Clark’s passion for food and commitment to her community have been evident throughout her career. She spent her childhood collecting ramps, gardening, hunting, and homesteading with her family in central West Virginia. After graduating from Ohio University, she attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Portland and gained valuable experience at prestigious chefs Justin Severino; Cure and Jamilka Borges; Bar Marco in Pittsburgh.
She returned to her hometown of Athens with the goal of bringing her skills and passion for food back to her community. At Little Fish Brewing Company, she has created a menu focused on locally-sourced ingredients and community-building. According to a release from the brewing company to announce her nomination, she progressively leads her team emphasizing equality and inclusion, which extends to to skill level and meeting her cooks where they are at.
She runs her kitchen with a goal of creating a space for folks to learn and grow in their careers, and sustain healthy lifestyles. This in part has been achieved through working with the owners of Little Fish to create an equitable pay structure between front and back of house.
The James Beard Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Food,” celebrate the best chefs, restaurants, and food professionals in the United States. The Great Lakes region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
