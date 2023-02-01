Becky Clark

Little Fish Brewing Company announced Thursday that Becky Clark, executive chef at Little Fish Brewing Company, has been named a semifinalist nominee for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Great Lakes category.

Clark’s passion for food and commitment to her community have been evident throughout her career. She spent her childhood collecting ramps, gardening, hunting, and homesteading with her family in central West Virginia. After graduating from Ohio University, she attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Portland and gained valuable experience at prestigious chefs Justin Severino; Cure and Jamilka Borges; Bar Marco in Pittsburgh.


