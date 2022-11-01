Tri-County

Tri-County students working on an HVAC unit.

 Photo By By Achilles Wesney/Special to the ANews

NELSONVILLE — As cold chills over the area or even when the sun blazes through the windows, people want to stay comfortable. That is what the HVAC and Plumbing program at Tri-County Career Center is all about.

The Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing program works on teaching students how to install, diagnose and repair HVAC and plumbing units. With a mix of hands-on and textbook work, students also get experience in soldering, threading, welding and brazing. The installation of plastic, copper and black iron pipes is also covered.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments