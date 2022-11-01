NELSONVILLE — As cold chills over the area or even when the sun blazes through the windows, people want to stay comfortable. That is what the HVAC and Plumbing program at Tri-County Career Center is all about.
The Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing program works on teaching students how to install, diagnose and repair HVAC and plumbing units. With a mix of hands-on and textbook work, students also get experience in soldering, threading, welding and brazing. The installation of plastic, copper and black iron pipes is also covered.
“It’s pretty basic in the junior year, and in the senior year we get a little more advanced with it,” said the instructor Tim Snedden.
This is Snedden’s second year teaching this program and his second year as a high school teacher in general.
Students learn how to read and interpret blueprints, schematics and drawings. Knowledge of electrical practices, energy management and safety related to everything they learn will be obtained.
“I would most definitely recommend this class to others. It’s been a really great experience so far,” said senior Sydney Arthur from Alexander High School.
She enjoys drawing diagrams and brazing copper pipes together. Arthur has been accepted into the University of Northwestern Ohio for HVAC and is looking to further her education and work experience in that field.
Elijah Bowers, also from Alexander High School — a new face in the lab for the class of 2024 — is looking forward to a year of learning. He is influenced by his stepfather who works in the plumbing industry and wants to work with him in the future. Although Bowers may have some nerves about working with upperclassmen, he is looking forward to learning with them all.
“The growth between the junior and senior year has been huge as far as maturity level and knowledge,” Snedden said. “It’s exciting for me to see their growth.”
Students learning and making new skills is what Snedden strives for most in his classes.
“I really enjoy working with younger people … Kids connect with me, and I connect with them,” he said.
Students in the program have the opportunity to become certified in the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) level one, North American Technician Excellence HVAC Support Technician, Environmental Protection Agency Refrigerant Recovery Universal and 30-hour OSHA training.
A few careers that students can jump right into include: entry-level installer, entry-level service technician, retail HVAC sales, apprentice pipefitter and apprentice sprinkler fitter.
Along with certification opportunities, students also have youth leadership opportunities. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students and instructors all working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and students can compete as well as show off their skills during events. The National Technical Honor Society celebrates the accomplishments of technical education students and empowers them to know the value and impact of their chosen career paths.
The demand is very high currently in the HVAC and plumbing field meaning there are sign-on bonuses, extra incentives for attendance and more. Currently, the average industry yearly wage is $54,000 and a journeyman in the plumbers and pipefitters can expect to make around $75,000 a year, according to Snedden.
With high demand and good pay, the HVAC and Plumbing program at Tri-County Career Center is a great place to get started, Get hands-on and textbook experience with an education built to help future career goals. To find out more go to www.tricountyhightech.com.
Achilles Wesney is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
