A Dayton-area renewable energy developer wants to install a large solar array on Athens' west side to supply Ohio University.
Solar Power and Light, based in Miamisburg, presented its proposal to the Athens City Planning Commission in early January. The $15 million to $20 million project would install a solar array on land off Armitage Road.
In peak performance conditions, the array would generate over 17 megawatts of power, according to the proposal -- the equivalent of 22.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh), a company representative said.
The university purchased 106.1 million kWh across all campuses in 2020, according to the university's Office of Sustainability website.
City officials say the proposed solar array would go a long way toward the city’s goal of halving its carbon output by 2030.
Ohio University is currently considering a contractual relationship with Solar Power & Light and BNRG from Dublin, Ireland, (a developer and operator of solar projects in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland) to provide a portion of the Athens campus electricity via solar power, university spokesperson Jim Sabin said.
Discussions are underway and due diligence is ongoing, Sabin said.
The project has been four to five years in the making, said Brent Boyd, chief operating officer of Solar Power and Light. He expects due diligence (including site and environmental studies) to continue for six to 12 months. If all goes smoothly, he said, construction could complete by the end of 2023 and the array operational in early 2024.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to invest in Athens County — we think Athens County is the birthplace of solar in Ohio,” Boyd said.
If the project proceeds, the company would manage and maintain the site for at least 20 to 30 years, Boyd said.
Solar Power and Light has completed a number of municipal projects, according to their website, including projects with the City of Cincinnati and Ansonia Local Schools.
In the zone
Before any construction could begin, though, the company would have to leap some hurdles with the land.
First, it would have to secure access to the land, now owned by local property developer Brent Hayes.
Hayes said he was not aware the company was discussing the project at the meeting, nor has he signed a formal agreement for use of the land.
“In my opinion, I think it's a pretty interesting plan, I think it would probably be a good location,” Hayes said. “We were — and still are — interested in being a part of that, but I have not heard anything recently.”
In addition, the company will have to work with the planning commission on the land's current zoning definition. The area targeted in the proposal is zoned “open space,” which means it is reserved for “recreation, agriculture, cemeteries (and) resource protection,” according to the city's code.
Austin Musser, the attorney representing Solar Power and Light, told the planning commission that if the city is interested in the project, it could either rezone the area, which would be intensive, or interpret the open space zoning designation to allow for the use of the land for solar facilities.
Andy Stone, Athens city service safety director and member of the Planning Commission, believes the latter option is possible, as the array could be viewed as “resource protection.”
“There is a strong case to be made that a solar array, especially something that decreases carbon emissions, is indeed resource protection,” Stone said.
While the zoning could be interpreted, Stone said, the city would be wise to review its codes to allow for future solar installations.
“It probably won't hurt to on a parallel track we can interpret that it is indeed in line with current zoning — on a parallel track (make) updates to the zoning,” Stone said.
The third hurdle is that the property lies within the city’s wellhead protection area. Water within Athens comes from 15 groundwater wells on the city's west side. To protect drinking water from contamination, activities in the area surrounding the wells is governed by special regulations.
Stone, who is also head of the city’s Wellhead Protection Team, said while wellhead integrity is always considered for developments in the area, solar arrays are unlikely to damage the wellheads because they are above-ground installations.
“My feeling with solar arrays, with my experience, it's not a threat (to wellheads),” Stone said. “When you talk about a use, it's probably a good use.”
Basking in the sun
The Armitage Road proposal isn't the city's first go-round with solar power. In October 2021, local solar company Third Sun Solar presented Athens City Council Planning and Development Committee with a plan to provide solar energy to several locations in the city, including panels along the roof of the Athens Community Center, The Post reported. The Athens Public Library and dog park locations would also receive panels installed on the ground, The Post reported. Construction is proposed to begin in March 2022 and finish by October 2022.
Ohio University also owns and operates more than 100 kW of grid-tied solar power arrays across various buildings, according to the Office of Sustainability website.
The influx of proposed solar projects in Athens are exciting for the future, said Athens City Planner Paul Logue
“To get locally sourced renewable energy projects moving forward at this scale in Athens is really surprising,” Logue said. “It seems there is more opportunity for this type of development to occur.”
Logue pointed to the city’s climate emergency resolution, passed in 2020, which states Athens committed to halving “citywide greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible and no later than 2030.”
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said the proposed Armitage Road project would make a major impact on the city’s plans to meet those goals.
“In my opinion a project like this is going to get us well on our way to achieving that carbon emission reduction — and then some,” Patterson said.
Boyd said there were several benefits to the community from this proposal. He said the state requires solar providers to pay taxes to the county, which will benefit local services.
The company also makes a practice of hiring local high school students for the construction, in the hopes of introducing them to a career in solar installation.
“Opportunities for young people to find a new career path and have immediate employment,” Boyd said.
Hayes said although he has not formally committed, he would be in favor of his land being used for the project, depending on the terms between himself and the company.
“I am supportive, it would be a win-win for everyone,” Hayes said. “This is something I think would be clean and protect the land.”
Neither the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council nor Athens Code Enforcement Director David Riggs could be reached for comment.
