By Miles Layton
For the ANews
THE PLAINS — Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance hosted a spectacular drag queen show as part of Athens County’s Pride Fest on Saturday at the Eclipse Company Store.
“The rough estimate is 300+ which is the largest Athens Pride Fest crowd we’ve ever had, not just at a drag show, but overall,” said Chris Nevil, SEORA executive director.
Worth noting, last week’s Pride events served as a SEORA fundraiser. Nevil said. While it is too soon after Pride Fest to quantify exact numbers, SEORA raised at least $3,000 and perhaps as much as $4,000 to support the group’s mission to provide education, support, resources, and outreach to the region’s LGBTQ+ population.
There was a giant turnout for the annual drag show that featured nine queens who traveled to Athens from near and far from places such as Columbus and Huntington, West Virginia. The artists participating were: Kazma Knights, Sabrina Caprice Heartt. Jasmyn LaBasha, Miss Lady-Dior, Crylee Chimera, Sue Purr Nova, Mystique Monroe and Freak.
Nevil said he appreciated the warm and welcoming crowd.
“The crowd was not only the largest, but also the most welcoming. Everyone was ready to give and/or toss tips to the performers. No matter what, they made sure to get them their tips,” said Nevil, who served as master of ceremonies for the show.
Songs the queens performed during their routines to ranged from original Addams Family theme song to Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” to Marilyn Manson’s “This is Halloween.” A few Britney Spears and Madonna songs made their way into the rotation, too.
The queens spent many hours preparing and planning their colorful wardrobes, accessories and makeup. There were many looks that grabbed the eye such as how one queen wearing the red vinyl catsuit similar to what Britney Spears’ wore in “Oops I Did it Again” or another queen who paid homage to Morticia Addams/Elvira’s trademark look.
Last word goes to Nevil, aka Kazma Knights, who offered a word of thanks.
“My board of directors and I would like to personally think every single person that attended an event, donated, or participated in any way. Special thanks go out to Eclipse Company Store for being such gracious hosts for the drag show, Lulus El Camino for their unwavering support, and every bar that participated in the shuffle,” he said. “And of course, I would like to personally thank my board, their partners, and my parents, for their constant support and assistance throughout the entire of the weekend!”
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
