ATHENS — The Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) filed a grant application on Monday, Feb. 28 with the Ohio Department of Development to demolish 42 buildings and six mobile homes in a countywide effort to eliminate blight.
Funding became available through the state budget passed last summer that allocated $150 million to the effort statewide. Athens and every other county has a $500,000 “set-aside” available to them for qualifying projects.
Applications for more than the $500,000 require a 25 percent match for the amount over $500,000.
Properties are located in 13 different villages or townships across the county.
“This grant represented a fantastic effort to collaborate with folks all over Athens County to solve issues related to nuisance properties and create a pathway to redevelopment of those parcels.” said County Treasurer and Land Bank Chair Ric Wasserman.
County Commissioner Chris Chmiel, also a Land Bank Board member, added, “Demolishing these decayed and blighted structures will have a dramatic impact on the neighbors and communities.
"It is psychologically beneficial to have these eliminated from the landscape. These structures are health and safety hazards and removing them will lead to a healthier, happier and more prosperous Athens County.”
The application included residential and commercial properties, some owned by the Land Bank, and some which are owned privately. The application also seeks to tear down a large number of properties that have been condemned by the cities of Nelsonville and Athens.
If funded, demolitions would likely begin in early summer with the goal of being finished by year-end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.