There will be events at both Richland Avenue Park and Camp Rotan for kids to come out and enjoy the city’s parks while learning about nature this Saturday.
Join organizers at Camp Rotan on Longview Heights Road starting at 10 a.m. for Kids to Parks Day.
Learn about invasive plants, help remove some of them and explore the creek.
There will be two sessions. Please note that parking is limited.
Session 1: Meet in the parking lot at 10 a.m. and you can join organizers for an invasive clean-up hike. Then Rural Action will take you on a creek exploration at 10:30 a.m.
Session 2: Meet in the parking lot at 10:45 a.m for an invasive clean-up hike. Then join Rural Action on a Creek Exploration at 11:15 a.m.
Note: You will need to bring your own gloves. Trowels will be provided
Richland Avenue Park:
From noon to 2 p.m. there will be a variety of field games such as tug of war, an obstacle course, ring toss, water games, and more.
