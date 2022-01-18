The Ohio University Board of Trustees met last week to discuss a budgetary surplus and receive an enrollment update — as well as several other updates and allocations.
Here are key takeaways from that meeting:
A windfall of cash
Ohio University anticipates a $36.3 million budgetary surplus this year, according to a presentation delivered by Joseph Trubacz, interim vice president for finance & administration.
Part of the surplus comes from a fall 2021 rebound in students, 538, which amounts to millions in tuition fees.
Ohio University also received a windfall of cash through coronavirus stimulus packages passed by Congress under President Trump and President Biden, amounting to over $50 million for student aid and institutional support.
Another factor is a cost-saving one — hundreds of vacant positions on campus resulting in millions saved in salaries. While some positions are deliberately left vacant while the university struggles with ongoing financial concerns, other vacancies are simply due to an inability to secure workers, a situation faced by employers across the country.
During his report to the board, Sherman discussed achieving long-term financial stability — including creating a more “collaborative and transparent budget process.”
Sherman warned that after this fiscal year, federal coronavirus relief programs that have benefited the school will end.
However, Sherman told the board the “strong balance sheet provides opportunities.”
WOUB reported that faculty and staff could see a pay raise coming with the start of the new fiscal year in July.
Enrollment bounces back
Vice President for Enrollment Management Candace Boeninger provided an overview of preliminary spring 2022 enrollment data.
Boeninger said fall 2020 bore the largest impacts to enrollment, representing a 14.9% loss. Since then, however, enrollment has rebounded statewide, although it remains below prepandemic levels.
Boeninger said the 18.2% rebound in enrollment in fall 2021 represented the second-largest increase among Ohio's public universities, dwarfed only by Central State, a historically Black university that, according to Boeninger, began using a new third-party service for enrollment.
The university is trying new tactics to secure enrollments in a competitive Ohio higher-education market, Boeninger said. One strategy is to offer acceptance earlier, giving the university more time to seal the deal. Other tactics include requiring earlier housing contracts and engaging in more "high touch" activities such as campus visits and alumni engagement.
Official spring enrollment census data will be available Jan. 24.
Investments in campus buildings
The board approved capital expenses including:
- An additional $1 million for renovation of the former West Union Street Office Center as the Russ Research Opportunity Center. The allocation is to cover previously unforeseen conditions, such as necessary structural reinforcement and additional masonry work, according to a release. The addition brings the project's total budget to $32 million.
- $3.25 million to fund demolition of the Research and Technology Center at the top of Richland Avenue.
- $1 million for roof repairs around the Athens Campus; top candidates include the Life Sciences Building, Konneker Research Center, Academic and Research Center, University Service Center Building 2, 31 S. Court St., RTV Communications, the Convocation Center and Gordy Hall.
- $600,000 to repair the leaking roof on Peden Tower.
- $550,000 to eliminate top maintenance needs related to heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls throughout the Athens Campus.
"Program Innovation Accelerator" paying off
The “Program Innovation Accelerator” launched in 2021 has already yielded a new major track, Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs told trustees.
The accelerator encourages faculty and departments to develop and implement new or expanded academic programs. One project to come out of the accelerator is a new major in environmental science and sustainability, which opened this semester. The multidisciplinary program draws on new and existing courses in 10 departments and programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service and the College of Business, according to the university's website.
Other submissions to the accelerator have included a bachelor of science in artificial intelligence and programs in cybersecurity and respiratory therapy, among other program and certificate ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.