By Staff and submitted reports
This year’s Juneteenth celebrations in Athens include a walking tour and festival on Saturday.
The annual Juneteenth Festival will occur from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday on College Green. DJ B-Funk will provide live music. There will be activities for children and youth, local artisans and food and community engagement.
Organizations attending include Invisible Ground, Southeast Ohio History Center, Tablertown People of Color Museum, Rendville Historic Preservation Society and the Andre Jackson Davison Club.
A walking Black History Tour of Athens will be held Saturday. Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society member Tee Ahmed-Ford will lead the group on a tour of Uptown Athens’ “Heritage Square.” Participants will learn about significant events and individuals that contributed to the history of Athens and Ohio University. The group will gather starting at 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Baker University Center before starting the tour, which will start at noon. Please register to attend at ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4YZHEDXqVLoEbHg online.
Past tours included stops at Haning Hall, the city’s former post office which was designed by a Black architect, the former site of the Berry Hotel and Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens, will hold a Juneteenth Celebration! / International Passport art camp from June 19-23.
Morning activities celebrate freedom and equality for Juneteenth National Independence Day, while afternoon activities delve into all corners of the world, investigating the arts and culture of our global community.
The camp, which will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, costs $10. The class is currently full, but there is a waiting list.
For information, visit dairybarn.coursestorm.com/course/art-camp-june-19th-full-day online.
Officially named a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth, marks the United States’ second Independence Day.
According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. On June 19, 1865, now known as “Juneteenth,” 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to free more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans.
The university and other government entities will observe Juneteenth, a federal holiday, by closing Monday. Before visiting a government agency or bank, call or check their website to see if they are open.
